Dr. Arlie V. Daniel Recognized for Excellence in Speech Education

Celebrating a career of over 40 years, Dr. Daniel retired from his role as an educator in 2010 and has held the title of professor emeritus of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, since that time. Prior to his retirement, he served as a Linscheid distinguished professor with the university from 2006 to 2010, having also been director of speech education from 1981 to 2010. Earlier in his career, Dr. Daniel spent a number of years as a high school teacher, first with the Missouri Valley Schools in Missouri Valley, Iowa, from 1965 to 1968 and then at the Clinton Community School District in Clinton, Iowa, from 1971 to 1978.

Discovering the field of communications when he took a speech class in high school, Dr. Daniel found his experiences in that class life-changing and realized that speech and communication was the career for him. First pursuing an education at Iowa Lakes Community College, he earned an Associate of Arts in 1963, which was quickly followed by a Bachelor of Arts from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1965. After these accomplishments, he took a break from his studies to teach and serve in the United States Army, where he worked his way to first lieutenant from 1968 to 1971. Continuing his academic efforts, Dr. Daniel received a Master of Arts from The University of Iowa in Iowa City in 1978 and obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Nebraska in 1981.

In addition to his primary career responsibilities, Dr. Daniel has contributed his skills to a number of other professional endeavors as well. In 2003, he was a contributing author for the book "Creating Competent Communicators: Activities for Teaching Speaking, Listening and Media Literacy in Grades 7-12" and also contributed chapters to the books "Basic Communication Annual" in 1994 and "Teaching and Directing the Basic Communication Course" in 1993. One year earlier, Dr. Daniel served as the editor for "Activities Integrating Oral Communication Skills for Students in Grades K-8," and in 1991, he co-authored the book, "Project Text for Public Speaking."

Dr. Daniel attributes his success to the fact that he was involved with a number of professional organizations in leadership roles in addition to his career work. The president of the Oklahoma Speech Theatre Communication Association from 1986 to 1987, he previously held the roles of executive director, vice president and president of the Central States Communication Association. He also maintains membership with the American Association of University Professors, the Association of Teacher Educators, the International Communication Association and the National Communication Association. Additionally, Dr. Daniel has been active in a number of leadership positions with Rotary International, and has been elected to Pi Kappa Delta, a public speaking and debate honor society.

For excellence in his career, Dr. Daniel has been the recipient of multiple accolades and honors over the years. Presented with the Teaching Excellence Award from East Central University in 1995, he was further recognized for his work in the field in 2010, when he was inducted into the Central States Communication Association Hall of Fame. Furthermore, Dr. Daniel has been featured in numerous editions of Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, and Who's Who in the World.

