Dr. Ben Carson & Dr. Michael Beckwith Pray for the Nation on Super Tuesday, Hosted by Soaak Technologies

Soaak Technologies Hosts Top Neurosurgeon & Wellness Experts In Prayer For Nation

TULSA, Okla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. ( https://www.soaak.com/ ), a health-tech company known for their clinically proven sound frequency composition therapies, welcomed Dr. Ben Carson and Dr. Michael Beckwith for Super Tuesday 2024 to visit the new state of the art Soaak Clinic located in Tulsa Oklahoma, noting the importance of advancements in technology in health and wellness being a matter that should have extreme attention on both sides of the political aisle heading into the 2024 elections. Dr. Ben Carson being the Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Former Presidential Candidate (2016), and Dr. Michael Beckwith, author, and founder and spiritual director of the Agape International Spiritual Center, along with Soaak Executives, led a prayer focused on healing and uniting the nation. The visit comes on the heels of the U.S. Air Force Awarding Soaak Technologies a second contract to Enhance Airmen's Performance , using their proprietary Sound Frequency Compositions.

Ben Carson Visits Soaak Clinic in Tulsa on Super Tuesday. Left to Right Henry Penix, Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Michael Beckwith - Photo Credit: Turner Creative Henry Penix Leads Prayer For the Nation on Super Tuesday at Soaak Clinic in Tulsa. Left to Right -Henry Penix, Dr. Michael Beckwith, Dr. Ben Carson - Photo Credit: Turner Creative

"We are making unheard-of strides at Soaak and appreciate the support received for prioritizing the health and wellness of our Nation on this Super Tuesday 2024,'' says Dr. Henry Penix, Executive Chairman of Soaak. "We are honored that Dr. Ben Carson and Dr. Michael Beckwith joined us at our Soaak Clinic to bear witness to how we are affecting change on such a notable day for America. Their visit is a testament to our approach to wellness - body, mind, and spirit."

To kickstart the Super Tuesday event, Soaak Executive Chairman Henry Penix, alongside Dr. Ben Carson and Dr. Michael Beckwith, led a prayer for the Nation. Dr. Ben Carson began the prayer by saying, "Heavenly Father, we gather here in gratitude for the peace, safety, and freedom we enjoy. We acknowledge your presence in our lives and seek your blessing upon this company and its employees as they guide others towards fulfillment, peace, and safety. May each of us be instruments of your will. Amen."

Dr. Beckwith followed: I express gratitude for the omnipresent, omniscient, and omnipotent love of God. May we, through our work at Soaak, help individuals realize their full potential and spread peace and love in this world. Let us envision a united state of consciousness grounded in love, beauty, and hope as instruments of the divine. I give thanks for the realization of this vision through us. Amen.

Dr. Penix followed and closed: In accordance with your word, Father, where two or more agree, we pray for the United States of America to be united under you, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Dr. Beckwith: Amen, Dr. Carson: Amen.

The Soaak RenuYou Clinic is renowned for its comprehensive offerings, which include qEEG Brain Mapping , Neurofeedback , Metabolic Therapy, Talk Therapy , Alpha-Theta Therapy , EMDR, and Photobiomodulation . According to the Pan American Health Organization , neurological conditions in the United States account for the highest age-standardized death rates regionwide (47.4 deaths per 100,000 population).

"I was honored to meet Dr. Carson for the first time and join him in prayer for our Nation on this Super Tuesday," stated Dr. Michael Beckwith. "Since my appointment to the Soaak Board of Directors, I have witnessed first-hand how their approach to health and wellness, with an emphasis on brain health optimization, will most certainly help our Nation."

Soaak Technologies is an AI-enabled health-tech company using a "whole-person" approach to help reduce stress, decrease anxiety, and boost energy. Soaak grew out of a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency composition therapy and has provided over 21 million minutes of digital health services globally through the Soaak Mobile App , reaching users in 133 countries.

The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions tried, tested, and true as an effective holistic therapy method. Each composition has been uniquely designed with a layered frequency approach created over a five-year period. Soaak's team of esteemed medical doctors, holistic practitioners, and seasoned in-office therapists have used all 30 sound frequency compositions during their time in the clinic with patients. Soaak Technologies recently acquired Tulsa Natural Health Clinic , Thermography Tulsa, and RenYou Clinics. And they recently won their second contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The sound frequency library found within the Soaak Mobile App, now accessible to the public, includes 30 compositions for:

Anxiety

Sleep

Stress Relief

Focus

Mental Clarity

Cardiovascular Health

Digestion Support

Headache & Migraine Support

Memory Support

Mood Boost

And 20 more

ABOUT SOAAK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Soaak Technologies is a leading provider of innovative health technology solutions, revolutionizing personal health, wellness, and performance through the power of AI and machine learning. By leveraging cutting-edge therapies and intelligent algorithms, Soaak Technologies has provided over 21 million minutes of digital health services globally through the Soaak Mobile App , reaching users in 133 countries. Through data-driven insights and continuous learning, Soaak Technologies drives innovation, enabling breakthroughs in understanding, preventing, and managing various health challenges while optimizing the mind, body, and spirit in a connected, data-driven world. The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions tried, tested, and true as an effective holistic therapy method. The company's commitment to innovation, global reach, and transformative technologies positions it as an industry leader. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com .

