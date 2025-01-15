Soaak Clinics Expand 2025 Offerings with Acceptance of Major Healthcare Insurance in Tulsa Clinic

Tulsa Clinic Makes Groundbreaking Therapies Accessible with Major Insurance Coverage

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, Inc. (https://www.soaak.com/), a pioneer in holistic health and wellness, proudly announces a groundbreaking advancement: the acceptance of major health insurance providers for some of its services at its Tulsa clinic - Soaak Clinics. This pivotal step makes Soaak's innovative wellness, Brain Mapping, Neurofeedback, and Talk Therapy accessible and affordable.

Photo courtesy of Soaak.

These services at Soaak Clinics in Tulsa, OK, help people with a fresh start to the new year. For more than 15 years, customers have used these services for anxiety, depression, ADD, ADHD, insomnia, and much more.

Accepting major Insurance Providers for some services beginning January 2025, including:

Aetna

Cigna

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Humana

Tricare

Medicaid

Coverage depends on each individual's insurance and cannot be guaranteed for everyone.

Additional providers are coming soon.

"From the very beginning, our mission at Soaak has been to make innovative and transformative therapies accessible and affordable for everyone," states Henry Penix, Chairman and CEO of Soaak Technologies. "While the out-of-pocket expenses for these services could be prohibitive for many, integrating insurance coverage into our clinic allows us to immediately bridge that gap, empowering individuals to access potential life-changing therapies without financial strain."

A New Age of Health-Tech and Wellness

Founded in 2009 as Tulsa's first neurofeedback clinic, Soaak has become a trusted authority in holistic wellness through growth and acquisition. Its unique approach integrates neurofeedback, brain mapping, and talk therapy with advanced technologies to address conditions such as ADHD, PTSD, anxiety, depression, autism, sleep disorders, and more. The Soaak Clinic, located at 2448 East 81st Street, Suite 5100, Tulsa, OK 74137, operates Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The clinic offers tailored solutions for various symptoms, providing personalized care to address individuals' unique health concerns for patients of all ages. Combining neurofeedback, talk therapy, and brain mapping, Soaak delivers comprehensive solutions for mental and emotional symptoms. Led by an expert team of healthcare professionals with decades of experience, Soaak Clinic is committed to providing holistic care that supports mental well-being and empowers individuals to achieve better health.

Key Services Include:

Brain Mapping (qEEG) – Advanced diagnostics that analyze brainwave activity to create personalized digital prescriptions and wellness plans.

– Advanced diagnostics that analyze brainwave activity to create personalized digital prescriptions and wellness plans. Neurofeedback – Real-time brainwave monitoring and training to optimize neural patterns, improve focus, and enhance cognition.

– Real-time brainwave monitoring and training to optimize neural patterns, improve focus, and enhance cognition. Talk Therapy – Proven approaches, including CBT, EMDR, and family therapy, to address mental health challenges and improve emotional resilience.

A leader in noninvasive, holistic healthcare, Soaak Technologies has received extreme accolades in the science industry, U.S. Government, and health communities.

For more information on Soaak Technologies and Soaak Clinics or to interview one of their experts, please email [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT SOAAK CLINICS:

A pioneer in brain health and optimization. The first to offer Neurofeedback in Oklahoma to address anxiety, depression, insomnia, stress, ADD, ADHD, and more. Offering brain mapping, neurofeedback, and talk therapy. Most major insurance companies cover some services. Individual insurance coverage depends on each individual's insurance and cannot be guaranteed. Its new facilities are located at 2448 E 81st Street, STE 5100, Tulsa, OK 74137. https://www.soaak.com/clinics/neurofeedback-2

Monique Tatum

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE Soaak Technologies