Dr. Ben Carson Key Note Speaker at LifeVac 5,000 Lives Saved Celebration

LifeVac hosts a powerful celebration of "God winks, heroes, and heart," honoring a historic milestone shared by families, first responders, and everyone committed to ending choking deaths.

NESCONSET, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac will host a special celebration honoring a historic milestone—5,000 lives saved—bringing together the families, first responders, educators, and everyday citizens who made those rescues possible. The event will be more than just a celebration, but also a moment of gratitude and reflection for the lives saved because someone had a LifeVac nearby

The evening's keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Ben Carson, whose lifelong commitment to saving lives and improving outcomes for families aligns closely with LifeVac's mission. His remarks will focus on preparedness, innovation, and the responsibility to act when preventable tragedies can be stopped.

Among the attendees will be families whose loved ones survived choking emergencies, as well as the first responders, teachers, caregivers, restaurant workers, and bystanders who stepped in during moments of crisis. Many of these individuals had no formal medical training, only the presence of a LifeVac and the courage to act.

"Five thousand lives is not a statistic, it's 5,000 stories," said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac. "This event is about honoring the people who refused to freeze in a moment of fear and chose to help. We want the families to see the faces of those who saved them, and for those rescuers to understand the impact of what they did."

Since its founding, LifeVac has remained focused on a single goal: ensuring that choking emergencies don't end in unnecessary loss. From homes and schools to restaurants and public spaces, the device has become a critical layer of protection when traditional methods fail.

As LifeVac looks ahead, the mission remains unchanged. The celebration of 5,000 lives saved is not a finish line. It is a reminder of what is possible when preparation meets action.

About LifeVac LLC:

LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York.

Media Contact:

Laura Bonelli

[email protected]

516-659-4122

SOURCE LifeVac