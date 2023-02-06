Empowering Communities to Transform Cities

Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries Announce the Operation Ten City (OTC) campaign, Stopping in Ten Cities Across the United States Over a Span of Eighteen Months

The next stop of Operation Ten City (OTC) is Los Angeles, CA.

OTC will Promote Entrepreneurship, Economic Empowerment, and Wealth Creation; Bringing Business 0pportunities, Jobs, Education and Training, Money, Food, Clothing, Gas Cards, and More to Black and Brown Communities in each City.

Business Owners in Each City Can Enter a Pitch Competition Where a total of $17,500 in Cash Prizes Will Be Awarded.

In Partnership with Joseph Business School, OTC is Granting 20 Full-Tuition Scholarships to Entrepreneurs to Attend its Nationally Accredited Four-Month Business Program That Equips Them to Establish a New Business Venture or Scale an Existing One.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, and Bill Winston Ministries announce that Los Angeles, CA will be the fourth stop of the Operation Ten City (OTC) campaign that began in 2022 with St. Louis, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Operation Ten City: Los Angeles will take place on Friday, February 24 through Saturday, February 25, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall B,1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015. All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

"Our goal with Operation Ten City is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to ten cities of our nation, including Los Angeles, and to close the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership," says Dr. Bill Winston. "One of the main reasons for poverty is the absence of self-production. So, OTC is coming to empower and turn people who primarily have been consumers into producers."

Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries Present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked is a ten-city initiative to inspire faith-based communities to activate hidden potential and pursue the fullness of God's calling for their lives, businesses, and organizations. Through programming centered on community outreach, business, and entrepreneurship, as well as faith and the supernatural, Operation Ten City supports the development of people and communities with a vision to help them access true economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through wealth-building and ownership.

Operation Ten City: Los Angeles Event Schedule

Friday, February 24, 2023

State Bill 731 Sealing and Expungement Filing Event

(*Exact times may change slightly before this event.)

Location: The Los Angeles Superior Court

Times*: 10:00 a.m.— 12:00pm Press Conference

1:00 pm. — 5:00pm Petition Filing Event

This event kicks off a series of state-wide filing events in 2023 to support the landmark SB731 that enables comprehensive record sealing. California is the first state in American history to allow almost all old convictions on a person's criminal record to be permanently sealed.

Through SB731, more than one million Californians now have the opportunity to pursue gainful employment, stable housing, educational opportunities, safety, family stability, and economic security. Event partners include Crossroads UMC, REPAC (Reentry Provider Association of CA), Californians for Safety and Justice, and the LA Law Office of Public Defender.

Youthpreneur: Developing Next-Generation Entrepreneurs Times: 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, 2nd Floor

This half-day, interactive entrepreneurship workshop for middle school and high school students will teach on such topics as social media content creation, influence, marketing, and more.

Greatness Unlocked: A Next-Gen Experience 6:00 p.m Doors open & Pre-Party 7:00 p.m.– 9:30 p.m Worship Concert and Message, Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall B

This evening event is for youth, ages 13 to 25. Includes a pre-party; praise and worship, prayer, a message by keynote speaker Kel Mitchell, famed actor, hip hop artist, and youth pastor; a time of personal ministry; and a musical concert by Christian hip hop artist Miles Minnick. Exciting giveaways all evening include college scholarships ($2500, $1,000, and $500); Apple products (MacBooks, iPads, watches, AirPods), gift cards, and more!

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Heaven's Pantry Food Distribution (Two Locations) At two separate locations, 1,000 free food boxes (for a family of four); new designer clothing for men, women, and children; and gas, Uber, and Lyft gift cards. Items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Centennial High School, 2606 N. Central Avenue, Compton, CA

Susan Miller Dorsey High School, 3537 Farmdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA (Crenshaw District)

Greatness Unlocked: R.I.S.E. Reentry Resource Fair 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall B

This event continues the filing event from Friday, February 24, with onsite lawyers, LiveScans, and registration for future filing events. It also includes information sessions on housing, employment, and healthcare services for those re-entering the community.

Business Pitch Competition 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall B

During the Pitch Competition, local entrepreneurs, especially in the faith community, will have the opportunity to showcase their business products and services and win a cash award. Criteria for winning include the potential for commercialization and scalability, fulfilling a need to better the community or humanity, and solving a real problem(s) in the marketplace.

The three highest-rated contestants in the final round will win a cash award. First prize is $10,000; second prize is $5,000 and third prize is $2,500. Winners will be announced at the event on Saturday. If a winner is a member of a local Los Angeles church, the church may qualify to win an additional cash award.

All applicants must be registered attendees of the Greatness Unlocked: Operation Ten City. The initial submission should be completed electronically via Judgify. The link will be sent to attendees after registration. The deadline to enter the Business Pitch Competition is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM PT.

Business Opportunity Expo & Career Fair 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall B

The Business Expo provides a platform for emerging and established entrepreneurs to share their products and services with the community. Attendees will network with companies, government agencies, and funding sources offering employment, procurement, and access-to-capital opportunities. The deadline for exhibitor registration is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM PT.

Operation Ten City: Los Angeles continues Saturday afternoon with workshops on entrepreneurship, leadership, and financial investing; and giveaways of high-valued prizes.

Time: 12:45 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. 12:45 p.m. Praise and Worship 12:50 p.m. Signature Session (a panel discussion) 1:45 p.m. Power to Get Wealth/Dr. Deloris Thomas 2:30 p.m. Praise and Worship 2:40 p.m. Supernatural Entrepreneurship: Anointed for Business/Dr. Bill Winston 3:40 p.m. Giveaway Opportunity 4:00 p.m. Break Out Sessions (Workshops on youth leadership and wealth-building through home ownership, Investing, and entrepreneurship)

Saturday Evening Session 5:30 p.m. Doors Open 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Praise and Worship Concert/ Donald Lawrence and Company 7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m "Night of Miracles" Healing Service/ Dr. Bill Winston

All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. For a complete event schedule and to register, please visit operationtencity.com.

Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked will make stops in more cities across the United States through the summer of 2024. After Los Angeles, the next city will be Philadelphia.

About Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global impact on six continents and an online program; president of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry; the Living Word School of Ministry and Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries under his spiritual covering in the United States and around the globe. The ministry owns and operates two shopping malls: Forest Park Plaza in Forest Park and Washington Plaza in Tuskegee, Alabama. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children and the grandfather of eight.

About Operation Ten City

Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked is a ten-city initiative to inspire faith-based communities to activate hidden potential and pursue the fullness of God's calling for their lives, businesses, and organizations. Operation Ten City supports the development of people and communities with a vision to help them access true economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through wealth-building and ownership, closing the wealth gap in black and brown communities for generations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bonnie Winfrey, Kailen & Kyler Enterprises; [email protected]; cell 815-557-6681

Kayla Tucker Adams; KTA Media Group, [email protected]; cell 214-403-9852

Kim Clay, Director of Communications, Bill Winston Ministries; cell 708-606-4795

SOURCE Bill Winston Ministries