Dr. Bill Winston Welcomed Thousands of Attendees and Awarded More Than $16,500 to Entrepreneurs at 2026 Business & Leadership Conference Hosted by Joseph Business School

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, welcomed more than 2,000 attendees onsite at the 2026 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC) on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, with more than 900 attendees online. This year's theme was The Blessing: Anointed for Business.

Entrepreneurs, innovators, and faith-driven leaders from 14 countries gathered to gain business strategies and tools to build wealth, grow businesses, and impact industries worldwide.

2026 BLC Venture Capital Pitch Competition winners Dwight James, founder of Go-Ce, Dapo Kolawole, founder of Roomii, and Evelyn Davis-Phillips, founder of Splyt N Half Kitchen LLC.

Speakers at the hybrid conference provided insights and practical strategies designed to help attendees create their own economies and lead in key areas of influence, including business, government, education, media, arts, and entertainment. The conference featured 6 keynote speakers, along with panel discussions and workshops, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences designed to empower attendees to take their businesses to the next level.

Hosted by the nationally accredited Joseph Business School (JBS), the conference continues its mission of equipping entrepreneurs with both practical and spiritual business principles. Founded by Dr. Bill Winston, the business school helps cultivate successful entrepreneurs worldwide and remains committed to eradicating poverty and building generational wealth through ownership and entrepreneurship.

Throughout the multi-day event, attendees participated in a variety of curated experiences, including the Executive Experience, which welcomed 90 attendees, and the Apex Business Showcase, which featured 70 booths and sold 469 tickets. The Business Opportunity Expo further connected entrepreneurs and organizations with 79 booths highlighting innovative businesses and resources.)

Another defining moment of the conference was JBS Global Alumni Day, where more than 200 alumni gathered to celebrate the continued growth and global impact of Joseph Business School graduates. During the celebration, four JBS alumni were recognized for reaching $1 million in business revenue and inducted into the JBS Alumni Association's "Million Heirs" Club. This milestone not only celebrates individual excellence but also marks a growing movement, bringing the total number of Million Heirs to more than 60 alumni.

An inspiring highlight of the conference was the presentation of the 2026 Global Entrepreneur Award, with a $7,500 check to 2022 JBS graduate Joyce Awosika. She is the visionary founder and managing director of ORIKI Group in Nigeria, a wellness and beauty company with over 106 beauty and wellness brands across Africa and internationally. Awosika is dedicated to restoring dignity, generating employment, and advancing industrial development across the African continent.

"BLC2026 proved to be a dynamic and life-transforming event. Speakers shared wisdom and insight on investment strategies, how to think big and scale enterprises through global markets," said Dr. Deloris Thomas, president of the Joseph Business School (JBS).

"We started a powerful collaboration effort with a diverse group of chambers of commerce to unify in closing the wealth gap and to equip 100,000 entrepreneurs to reach one million dollars in revenue. The conference was electric with two billionaires sharing their wisdom on how to scale and think big."

An annual highlight of the conference, the BLC Venture Capital Pitch Competition, showcased innovative entrepreneurs competing for funding and exposure. This year's competition featured 10 participants, with three entrepreneurs receiving monetary prizes totaling $9,000.

Dwight James, founder of Go-Ce , received the first-place prize of $5,000 for his innovative business solution.

, received the for his innovative business solution. Dapo Kolawole, founder of Roomii , earned the second-place prize of $3,000 for his platform designed to address housing and roommate solutions.

, earned the for his platform designed to address housing and roommate solutions. Evelyn Davis-Phillips, founder of Splyt N Half Kitchen LLC, secured the third-place prize of $1,000, recognized for her growing culinary business concept.

Across the conference, more than $16,500 in monetary prizes were awarded to support entrepreneurs and innovators who are building impactful businesses.

From keynote presentations and panel discussions to networking events and entrepreneurial showcases, the Business & Leadership Conference continues to serve as a global hub for faith-driven entrepreneurship, leadership development, and economic empowerment.

To learn more about the Business & Leadership Conference or to view highlights from the event, please visit https://blc.billwinston.org or https://jbs.edu/.

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SOURCE Joseph Business School