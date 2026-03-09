The Illinois Apex Accelerator Program Announces its Third Annual Statewide Government Contracting Summit Taking Place Tuesday, March 17th in the Chicagoland Area

Entrepreneurs Will Gain Insights from Leading Experts on New Small Business Government Contracting Opportunities and More During this Live Event

CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Illinois Apex Accelerator Program will host a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow their business and navigate the world of government contracting with its statewide 3rd Annual Government Contracting Summit taking place on Tuesday, March 17th, from 8:30 A.M.—4:30 P.M. in the Chicagoland area (on the campus of the Joseph Business School, 7600 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, IL.) Each year, the mission of this highly anticipated statewide one-day conference has been focused on providing emerging businesses and entrepreneurs with training and access to government contracting opportunities with the federal, state and local municipal governments that will enable them to grow, create jobs and stimulate the economy. Attendees will also be able to network with industry professionals, gain insights from experts in the field, connect with key players in the government contracting space and more.

The 2026 Illinois APEX Accelerator Government Contracting Summit is projected to have over 400 attendees that primarily include owners and/or representatives of established businesses, government agency personnel, and government prime defense contractors. Highlights from this one-day event will include:

An Exhibit Hall with over 70 booths that will include: government agencies, service providers, business owners, and entrepreneurs

Local Government Contracting Panel

SBA Mentor-Protege Program Lunch and Learn

Department of War (DOW) Government Contracting Panel

Networking Reception (open to Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, VIP Business Attendees, and Invited Guests)

A very powerful part of the Summit is an opportunity for attendees to meet one-on-one during the Matchmaking and Reverse Matchmaking Sessions with procurement professionals from the federal government and major prime contractors. *Note: Prior Sign up is required with your local APEX Center.

The Summit will also provide contracting opportunities and details from:

U.S. Department of Defense including all Branches of the Military (i.e. Air Force, Army, Navy)

U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, NASA, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Federal Aviation Administration along with other Civilian Federal Agencies

Prime Contractors, including Walsh Federal, Caterpillar, Accenture, Deloitte, Parsons, Raytheon, General Dynamics along with others

Small Business/Diversity Supplier Contracting with the State of Illinois

Municipalities such as Cook County, Will County, Lake Count, DuPage County, City of Chicago among many others

Financing for Small Businesses, including Public Financing from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Private Financing, and Special Defense Department Venture Capital Programs

Innovation Hubs such as DEFENSEWERX, Fast Center at UIUC, Innovation DuPage and ARI

To register now to secure your spot, or for more information, please click here: https://shorturl.at/s2uQy.

Note: For details on special sponsor opportunities, please email [email protected].

The Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) is now under the management of the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) and has changed its name to APEX Accelerators. The mission and assistance of its 95+ centers have not change. It still assists Illinois businesses with all of their government contracting needs - federal, state, local and related subcontracting.

