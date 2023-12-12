Dr. Brannon Claytor Invited to Present at Five National & International Plastic Surgery Meetings in Fall 2023

The Philadelphia plastic surgeon lectured on his proprietary surgical and non-surgical techniques at annual meetings of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society, among others

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff of Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery congratulate renowned plastic surgeon and researcher , Dr. R. Brannon Claytor, on being invited to present his research and surgical techniques to fellow board-certified plastic surgeons at numerous conferences and professional meetings in the fall of 2023:

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor of Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr, PA is renowned for his innovative surgical techniques and continued pursuit of improved patient outcomes.

The Aesthetic Meeting 2023 of The Aesthetic Society ( Miami )

) The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) annual Plastic Surgery: The Meeting ( Austin, TX )

) The 2023 Global Aesthetics Conference ( Miami )

) The 2023 Annual Meeting of American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery ( Las Vegas )

) International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science (IFATS) Annual Conference ( Washington, DC )

Additionally, Dr. Claytor attended a planning meeting for The Aesthetic Society, where he serves on the Board.

"It is wonderful to spend time with fellow leaders in cosmetic plastic surgery, learning from one another and shaping the future of aesthetic medicine," said Dr. Claytor. "We advance the field by convening and sharing the best of the best techniques and technologies in cosmetic medicine."

At several of these conferences, Dr. Claytor debuted his proprietary LaMiNa technique for facial anti-aging and perioral wrinkle treatment (around the mouth). LaMiNa—Laser, Microneedling, Nanofat—is a revolutionary method that allows the surgeon to combine CO2 laser and microneedling safely by applying a patient's own nanofat to accelerate healing, minimize inflammation, and reduce discomfort.

Dr. Claytor also lectured on his specialized surgical techniques for deep plane facelift, drain-free tummy tuck, post-operative scar care, and non-surgical thread lift. He is renowned for his surgical techniques that achieve more optimal results while facilitating quicker patient recoveries. Dr. Claytor also recently published research on his microneedling technique for post-operative scars in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; this article won a "Best Paper" award, and Dr. Claytor received the award at Plastic Surgery: The Meeting.

"These conferences are opportunities to learn together," said Dr. Claytor. "I am a better surgeon thanks to the fellowship fostered by these welcoming communities, which have formed around our common goals of excellence and safety."

About Dr. R. Brannon Claytor: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 . The office is on the Philadelphia Main Line. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at www.cnplasticsurgery.com .

Media contact: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, (610) 527-4833, www.cnplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery