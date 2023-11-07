Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Launches New Patient-Focused Website

News provided by

Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery

07 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

Dr. Brannon Claytor's new website features an updated patient image gallery, real patient model images, an educational video gallery, and a concerns-based menu

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brannon Claytor and the team at Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery announce the launch of a brand-new plastic surgery website with numerous novel features, including:

Continue Reading
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor consults with a patient at his Bryn Mawr plastic surgery office.
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor consults with a patient at his Bryn Mawr plastic surgery office.
The new website for Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery features an updated patient image gallery, real patient model images, a video gallery, and a menu that lets patients navigate by concerns, such as drooping eyelids or excess abdominal fat.
The new website for Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery features an updated patient image gallery, real patient model images, a video gallery, and a menu that lets patients navigate by concerns, such as drooping eyelids or excess abdominal fat.

  • Dr. Claytor's before-and-after gallery has been updated with hundreds of new patient images.
  • "Model" images across the site feature real patients of the practice.
  • Dr. Claytor's educational videos are available in an onsite video gallery.
  • The site offers a cosmetic concerns feature—such as drooping eyelids or excess abdominal fat—that allows patients to browse procedure options based on their motivations.

"We planned this website with plastic surgery patient education in mind," explained Dr. Claytor. "We want this to be a genuinely useful tool, with the in-depth information patients are looking for delivered in several different formats."

In addition, Dr. Claytor is proud to offer refreshed content about his advanced Philadelphia plastic surgery techniques. He offers drain-free tummy tucks, using a specialized scarpas fascia-sparing technique that utilizes the body's natural lymphatic drainage. Dr. Claytor also offers the advanced deep plane facelift technique, which manipulates tissues at a deeper level for more natural-looking and transformative face and neck lift results. Finally, Dr. Claytor is also proud to offer Biologics + CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing (BLT), also known as LaMiNa, a proprietary anti-aging technique which can further enhance facial rejuvenation success. The LaMiNa approach was rigorously vetted and proved to have very favorable outcomes; Dr. Claytor's study results were recently published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

"I have a passion for advanced techniques that can help patients achieve improved results with less downtime," said Dr. Claytor. "In addition to being a surgeon, I am a researcher and an educator. Making a truly informed decision about plastic surgery requires education, and the best results come from the most advanced techniques: that is what I uniquely offer my patients. I'm thrilled that our new website will help patients understand their full range of options."

About Dr. R. Brannon Claytor: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. The office is on the Philadelphia Main Line. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at www.cnplasticsurgery.com.

Media contact: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, (610) 527-4833, www.cnplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery

Also from this source

Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Earns Prestigious Award for Innovative Scar Treatment Study

Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Earns Prestigious Award for Innovative Scar Treatment Study

Pioneering research published by Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Brannon Claytor, along with co-authors Dr. Casey Gene Sheck and Dr. Vinod Chopra,...
Why an Educational Facelift Video Became a Surprise Overnight Hit

Why an Educational Facelift Video Became a Surprise Overnight Hit

Dr. Claytor first recorded his video about deep plane facelifts because so many patients were asking the same questions during consultations. In the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.