Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Launches New Patient-Focused Website

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brannon Claytor and the team at Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery announce the launch of a brand-new plastic surgery website with numerous novel features, including:

Dr. Claytor's before-and-after gallery has been updated with hundreds of new patient images.

"Model" images across the site feature real patients of the practice.

Dr. Claytor's educational videos are available in an onsite video gallery.

The site offers a cosmetic concerns feature—such as drooping eyelids or excess abdominal fat—that allows patients to browse procedure options based on their motivations.

"We planned this website with plastic surgery patient education in mind," explained Dr. Claytor. "We want this to be a genuinely useful tool, with the in-depth information patients are looking for delivered in several different formats."

In addition, Dr. Claytor is proud to offer refreshed content about his advanced Philadelphia plastic surgery techniques . He offers drain-free tummy tucks, using a specialized scarpas fascia-sparing technique that utilizes the body's natural lymphatic drainage. Dr. Claytor also offers the advanced deep plane facelift technique, which manipulates tissues at a deeper level for more natural-looking and transformative face and neck lift results. Finally, Dr. Claytor is also proud to offer Biologics + CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing (BLT), also known as LaMiNa, a proprietary anti-aging technique which can further enhance facial rejuvenation success. The LaMiNa approach was rigorously vetted and proved to have very favorable outcomes; Dr. Claytor's study results were recently published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

"I have a passion for advanced techniques that can help patients achieve improved results with less downtime," said Dr. Claytor. "In addition to being a surgeon, I am a researcher and an educator. Making a truly informed decision about plastic surgery requires education, and the best results come from the most advanced techniques: that is what I uniquely offer my patients. I'm thrilled that our new website will help patients understand their full range of options."

About Dr. R. Brannon Claytor: Dr. R. Brannon Claytor's warmth and attention to his patients' needs make him one of the Philadelphia area's favorite plastic surgeons. His knowledge of and continual training in the most advanced surgical techniques provide his patients with up-to-date, cutting-edge care that yields exceptional results. Dr. Claytor's practice, Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, is located at 135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 . The office is on the Philadelphia Main Line. Dr. Claytor can be reached at (610) 527-4833 or at www.cnplasticsurgery.com .

