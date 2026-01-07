Dr. Buzz Aldrin Selects Elon Musk to Receive the Dr. Buzz Aldrin Space Advancement Award at the 23rd Annual Living Legends of Aviation® Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Living Legends of Aviation" are pleased to announce that Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 moonwalker and one of the most iconic pioneers in the history of space exploration, has selected Elon Musk as the next recipient of the Dr. Buzz Aldrin Space Advancement Award. The award will be presented at the 23rd Annual "Living Legends of Aviation" Awards, to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 23, 2026.

Created to honor individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to advancing humanity in space, the Dr. Buzz Aldrin Space Advancement Award recognizes those who not only dream of new frontiers, but build the vehicles, systems, and missions that make those frontiers obtainable. Mission Commander Jared Isaacman and the Polaris Dawn Crew were last year's recipients.

"From Apollo 11 to the missions of today, human spaceflight has always been a relay," said Dr. Aldrin. "Each generation of engineers, test pilots, and explorer's hands the baton to the next. With reusable rockets, crewed flights to orbit, and a clear vision for getting to Mars, Elon and the teams at SpaceX have taken that baton and carried it into an extraordinary new era."

Elon Musk, a "Living Legend of Aviation", has been widely recognized for his role in transforming space exploration and accelerating the timeline toward a multiplanetary future. SpaceX has developed and flown the Falcon and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft, and the fully reusable Falcon 9 first stage—while testing Starship, the most powerful launch system ever built, designed to carry humans and cargo to the Moon and Mars.

Jerry Lips, Founder of the "Living Legends of Aviation" said "Dr. Aldrin's award is about honoring that continuum—from Saturn V to Starship, from the Sea of Tranquility to the cities we imagine building on Mars. We are deeply honored that Buzz has chosen to recognize Elon's role in that story."

The "Living Legends of Aviation", founded exactly 100 years after the Wright brothers' first powered flight, is a community of men and women who have made significant contributions to aviation and aerospace—entrepreneurs, innovators, test pilots, astronauts, record breakers, industry leaders, celebrities who have become pilots and pilots who have become celebrities. Hosted by John Travolta, the Official Ambassador of Aviation, the annual Awards have become the most important recognition event in aviation, celebrating both historic achievements and breakthroughs shaping the next century of flight.

"It is rare that history gives us the chance to see two eras of space exploration celebrated together," said Stacey Elsner, Executive Director of the "Living Legends of Aviation". "We are honored to provide a setting where the legacy of Apollo and the promise of Mars can be celebrated side by side."

The Legends have also announced the following Inductees and Honorees. From trailblazing astronauts and aviation leaders to the pinnacle of military flying, these remarkable men and women have made profound contributions to the world of flight. We are honored to recognize their achievements and invite you to celebrate their stories of dedication and excellence as we prepare for the Living Legends of Aviation® Awards.

INDUCTEES

Eileen M. Collins - Inductee

A retired U.S. Air Force colonel and NASA astronaut, Eileen made history as the first female space shuttle pilot and commander, flying four shuttle missions, including the 1999 Chandra X-Ray Observatory deployment and the 2005 "Return to Flight" mission.

Dan Drohan - Inductee

From earning his private pilot certificate at 17 to launching Sunset Aviation and later Solairus, Dan turned a lifelong love of flying into one of the world's leading managed business jet fleets, now operating more than 350 aircraft with over 2,000 aviation professionals.

Mark Burns - Inductee

Over a 40-year career with Gulfstream, Mark has led the introduction of the company's next-generation fleet and expanded manufacturing and support facilities, ensuring Gulfstream's commitment to innovation, safety, and lifetime service for every aircraft.

Aaron Tippin - Inductee

Through Tennessee Flying Machines, Aaron and his family operate a flight school, vintage aircraft rides, maintenance, and restoration at KSRB in Sparta, Tennessee, sharing the joy of flight with countless enthusiasts and future pilots.

Doug King - Inductee

Under Doug's leadership, Epic certified and launched the E1000, E1000 GX, and E1000 AX, setting new benchmarks in speed, materials, and automation for single-engine turboprops. A hands-on pilot and entrepreneur, he has flown test flights, built aircraft, and even led a fleet of Epics around the world.

Lee Lauderback - Inductee

Lee began his corporate aviation career flying for the late professional golfer and businessman, Arnold Palmer. Lee became CEO/President of Stallion 51 Corporation and Unusual Attitude Training and has amassed in excess of 22,750 hours in various types of aircraft including over 10,000 in the P-51 Mustang.

HONOREES

Patrick Waddick – Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award

President of Innovation & Operations at Cirrus. From his early days as Cirrus' first engineering intern to leading development of the Vision Jet SF50 and its next-generation enhancements, Patrick has spent his career advancing safety, innovation, and performance in general aviation.

Xyla Foxlin – Barron Hilton Aviation Inspiration Award

A mechatronics engineer, pilot, and creator, Xyla has inspired millions by combining storytelling, high-power rocketry, aircraft building, and advocacy for pilot mental health. Her work has advanced STEM education, influenced aviation policy, and brought a new generation into aviation and aerospace.

Steuart Walton - Eren Ozmen Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Steuart is co-founder and chairman of Game Aerospace, LLC, which designs and manufactures high-performance composite aircraft. He has worked to expand aviation culture in Northwest Arkansas and beyond, helping create Thaden Field at Bentonville Municipal Airport and developing the FlyOz backcountry airstrip network across the Ozarks.

Philipp Steinbach - Eren Ozmen Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Philipp founded his first company at age twenty-four, Impulse Aircraft. His competitive record includes a silver medal at the 2011 World Aerobatic Championships and four German National Champion titles in the Unlimited category. In 2013 he co-founded Game Composites, now Game Aerospace, and designed the GB1 GameBird.

Tony Lefebvre – Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award

With more than 25 years in aviation — from key leadership roles at Spirit Airlines and American Airlines to CEO of Signature Aviation, leading their global network of over 200 locations — Tony has helped shape the modern landscape of aviation services and hospitality.

George A. Antoniadis – Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award

Since launching PlaneSense® in 1995, George has built a fractional program of more than 60 Pilatus PC-12s and PC-24s, flying over 44,000 flights per year across North America and the Caribbean, while setting the standard for highly personal, cost-effective private aviation.

Randy Waldman – Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award

A Grammy-winning pianist, arranger, and composer, Randy is also a highly accomplished airplane and helicopter instructor. From the concert stage and recording studio to world-record helicopter flights, he has spent decades mastering both music and flight — and sharing that passion with others.

For more information about the Living Legends of Aviation® and the 23rd Annual Awards, please visit: www.livinglegendsofaviation.org

