Dr. Caroline Zeller Selected as 2021 Winner for ADA's Top 10 Dentists Under 10 Years Award

INGLEWOOD, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest dental association, American Dental Association, has recognized ten exceptional practitioners with its signature award in 2021. Included on this prestigious list is Dr. Caroline Zeller, a General Dentist and Oral Surgery Provider at SmileKeepers in Salem, Oregon.

Selected out of more than 100 submissions, Dr. Zeller has been recognized for her achievements in making an impact on the dental profession in less than 10 years after graduating from dental school. Since earning her DDS from the University of Missouri in 2016, Dr. Zeller has received many honors for driving dentistry forward through her dedication to practice excellence, leadership, and advocacy.

A champion of health inequities, unconscious bias, and social injustices in dentistry, Dr. Zeller has held many leadership positions at the Oregon Dental Association, written articles for a wide range of publications, and produced her own podcast, "Removing the Bite Block." Her personal mission is to "connect the dental community, educate its listeners on issues impacting dentistry, and to encourage every person to have a voice in what our profession becomes." To demonstrate her passion for progress on the legislative front, Dr. Zeller recently testified at the Senate Healthcare and Finance Committee as the dental representative from Oregon Dental Association for the Dental Therapy Licensure Bill.

"Dr. Caroline Zeller's success is a testament to InterDent's commitment to excellence, both in our dental practices and our larger communities. We are proud to have a network of experienced and forward-thinking dentists who will guide our company now and well into the future. Please join us in congratulating Dr. Zeller for her ADA nomination in 2021." – Roderick Place, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

About InterDent & SmileKeepers®

InterDent Service Corporation provides comprehensive dental support and administrative services to 175 supported dental practices employing more than 450 dentists in eight states. SmileKeepers® offices, along with offices under the brands of Blue Oak Dental® and Gentle Dental, are supported by InterDent, and deliver high-quality dental care with a personal touch. To learn more, visit www.interdent.com or www.interdent.com/smilekeepers.

Contact: Chris Smith, 310-765-3507, [email protected]

SOURCE InterDent Service Corporation

