Dr. Charles Weber and Dr. Sabrina Segal Elected to the CTMSS Board of Directors

DENVER, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center proudly announces that Dr. Charles Weber and Dr. Sabrina Segal have been elected to the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) Board of Directors. This prestigious appointment underscores their dedication and contributions to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and reinforces Family Care Center's commitment to advancing innovative mental health treatments.

Drs. Weber and Segal's election to the CTMSS Board solidifies the organization's leadership in innovative mental health. Post this Dr. Charles Weber (left) and Dr. Sabrina Segal (right) have joined the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) Board of Directors.

Dr. Weber, a distinguished psychiatrist and the Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Family Care Center, has been a leading advocate for integrating cutting-edge TMS treatment into clinical practice. He is renowned as Colorado's top TMS provider, personally conducting over 2,500 brain mappings and over 35,000 treatments.

Dr. Weber's commitment extends to training over 140 mental health professionals, achieving superior clinical outcomes that beat the national benchmark. Under his leadership, the Family Care Center team has completed over 75,0000 TMS treatments and counting. His election to the CTMSS Board recognizes his significant contributions to the field, particularly his work in enhancing the efficacy and accessibility of TMS treatment for patients with treatment-resistant depression and other mental health conditions.

Dr. Segal, the Director of Research at Family Care Center, has over 12 years of scientific research culminating in scientific publications, books and presentations. She is an expert in neuroscience research related to all major areas of mental health conditions and TMS, and she has presented 11 research posters across the country and globally, a testament to her impactful work in the field.

Additionally, Dr. Segal has published three scientific books and numerous scientific peer-reviewed journal articles. Her manuscript on Dr. Weber's Novel Bilateral Protocol on GAD will be published in the new Clinical TMS Society Journal, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation: A Journal of the Clinical TMS Society, in August 2024. It's one of the many research studies she has designed and executed at Family Care Center that are primarily focused on TMS.

The Clinical TMS Society, an international organization dedicated to optimizing the clinical practice of TMS, plays a crucial role in setting standards, advancing research and fostering collaboration among TMS practitioners. Including Dr. Weber and Dr. Segal on the Board of Directors is a testament to their expertise and the respect they command within the professional community.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Weber and Dr. Segal for being elected to the CTMSS Board of Directors," said Wayne Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of Family Care Center. "Their leadership and expertise contribute significantly to the advancement of TMS, benefiting both practitioners and patients worldwide. This is a significant milestone for them and our entire organization as we strive to transform behavioral health care."

Family Care Center is a leader in providing individuals and families with comprehensive mental health services, including TMS treatment. Housing TMS under the same roof as therapists and doctors is an uncommon practice in mental health. Unlike the traditional approach, collaborative care is built into Family Care Center model and allows people to see multiple specialists in a single location, leading to better outcomes.

The election of Dr. Weber and Dr. Segal to the CTMSS Board of Directors further solidifies the organization's position as a leader in innovative mental health treatments. To learn more about Family Care Center and its holistic, collaborative care model, please visit fccwellbeing.com.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With over 30 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

