Dr. Christine Rizkalla Named Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Hero

Locum tenens dentist demonstrates passion for volunteering in 6th annual campaign

PEABODY, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , a leading locum tenens staffing company in the United States with nine offices nationwide, announced that Dr. Christine Rizkalla, DMD, has won its sixth annual Locum Heroes campaign . Each year, the contest recognizes one locum tenens provider who has exemplified a passion for providing quality healthcare to patients and giving back to people in need.

Dr. Christine Rizkalla, Barton Associates' 2024 Locum Hero, during a volunteer trip.

Rizkalla, a dentist who splits her time between Boca Raton, Florida; Colts Neck, New Jersey; and Hillsborough, New Jersey; displayed a commitment to providing quality medical care to patients as a locum tenens provider. She also illustrated a clear enthusiasm for volunteering at home and abroad, having spent her free time providing critical dental services to people in Florida, Namibia, Kenya, Egypt, and the Philippines.

"It's very humbling—I don't see myself as a hero," Rizkalla said about being named Barton's 2024 Locum Hero. "As a healthcare professional, I believe that giving back to others is my duty. I hope this award will help raise awareness for the charities I support and my fellow volunteers."

Rizkalla will receive a $2,500 award for herself and a $2,500 donation made in her name to a charity of her choice. Rizkalla has chosen two 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations she volunteers with to receive $2,500 each:

The Department of Mission and Evangelism of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Los Angeles provides spiritual and physical health services to its community and on international mission trips.

provides spiritual and physical health services to its community and on international mission trips. The Coptic Medical Association of North America (CMANA) aims to "unite all Egyptian Christian healthcare providers from North America and strengthen the ties with our home country, Egypt ," according to its website.

"Dr. Rizkalla is a shining example for all locum tenens providers, going the extra mile to give back to communities across the globe," said Robert Indresano, CEO of Barton Associates. "We're proud to name Dr. Rizkalla this year's Locum Hero."

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

