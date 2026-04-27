Dr. Christopher Jeffries' Copper Aesthetics Joins Nation's Premier Aesthetic Network

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. and PETOSKEY, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Aesthetics, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher C. Jeffries, MD, FACS, and his team of aesthetic experts, has joined Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), the nation's premier network of medical aesthetic clinics.

Dr. Jeffries holds board certification in Plastic Surgery from the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of The American College of Surgeons (FACS), and brings this expertise to Northern Michigan, delivering market leading aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

"Dr. Jeffries is an accomplished surgeon whose expertise and leadership elevate the standards in medical aesthetics," said Daniel Schacter, CEO of CPP. "Copper Aesthetics' commitment to delivering amazing results and quality aligns with CPP's mission."

Dr. Jeffries added, "I am thrilled for our practice to be joining what most industry veterans consider the strongest med spa group in the country. The business professionalism and operational improvements can already be felt. CPP's platform will allow us to be successful in this market for the long term, and the collaboration between CPP physicians has already made me a more informed, capable surgeon, and we will be on the lookout for cutting edge services that will amaze our clients. I feel very lucky to be included with this esteemed group."

About Copper Aesthetics

Copper Aesthetics, under the leadership of Dr. Christopher C. Jeffries, MD, FACS, is the premier aesthetic and plastic surgery practice in Northern Michigan with locations in Traverse City and Petoskey, Michigan. The practice specializes in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and advanced aesthetic procedures. Dr. Jeffries and his team are committed to individualized treatment plans, innovation, patient safety, and exceptional outcomes.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners

CPP is building the nation's premier platform of medical aesthetic clinics, providing partners with the tools, capital, and community to scale operations while delivering exceptional patient outcomes.

For More Information:

Sean Walsh

Head of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners