DR. CLAUDIA BLACK RELEASES HER MUCH-ANTICIPATED NEW BOOK, UNDAUNTED HOPE

Renowned Treatment Expert and Author Partners with Meadows Behavioral Healthcare to Shine a Light on the Hope and Humanity Found in Recovery

WICKENBURG, Ariz., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudia Black, PhD, and Meadows Behavioral Healthcare are proud to announce the release of Undaunted Hope , featuring a foreword by Bessel van der Kolk, MD, author of the New York Times bestseller The Body Keeps the Score.

The book features 21 brave storytellers, all former patients of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare treatment programs, who open up to Dr. Black about everything from childhood trauma and abuse to PTSD, perfectionism, sex addiction, suicidality, substance use disorders, and family dysfunction.

The book features 21 brave storytellers, all former patients of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare treatment programs, who open up to Dr. Black about everything from childhood trauma and abuse to PTSD, perfectionism, sex addiction, suicidality, substance use disorders, and family dysfunction. Their experiences may vary but they share a common thread: Each dark secret and deep hurt eventually gives way to hope and healing.

Inspiration is only half the story, though. More than a dozen world-renowned psychotherapists including Dr. Peter Levine, Dr. Patrick Carnes, Dr. Richard Schwartz, Pia Mellody, Dr. Tian Dayton, Resmaa Menakem, and others provide clinical insights that take some of the mystery out of therapy. Each story offers several educational opportunities, demystifying the conditions faced and exploring the treatment methods used.

As for that title, Undaunted Hope, Dr. Black explains it this way: "What the title is really about is the courage that people have had to come to grips with what has happened in their lives, the courage that it takes to walk through that recovery process, which is not necessarily easy," Dr. Black explains.

The hope is that the book would have a broad reach, serving as a lifeline to those who are struggling and need treatment, inspiration for anyone on a recovery journey, a guide for loved ones who feel confused or alone, and a master course for clinicians and other behavioral health professionals eager to keep learning and growing. Trauma, mental health issues, and addictions can be very isolating, often shrouded in fear and shame. This book reminds readers that healing is possible for anyone willing to do the hard work.

Available in paperback and Kindle versions on Amazon.com, the book is also available through Central Recovery Press, the book's distributor. Learn more about the project at claudiablackcenter.com/undaunted-hope/.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Claudia Black, PhD, is a world-renowned clinician internationally recognized for her pioneering work with family systems and addictive disorders. Her work with children impacted by drug and alcohol addiction in the late 1970s fueled the advancement of the codependency and developmental trauma fields. She is the clinical architect of the Claudia Black Young Adult Center, part of the Meadows Behavioral Healthcare family of treatment programs, and she serves as a Meadows Senior Fellow alongside other leaders in the behavioral health field. Dr. Black has more than a dozen books to her credit, including It Will Never Happen to Me, Intimate Treason, and Unspoken Legacy.

ABOUT MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the US. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with trauma, substance use, sex addiction, eating disorders, mental health issues, and co-occurring conditions. Their full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans that meet individuals at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery. This approach is rooted in decades of clinical experience treating childhood and relational trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and mental health issues. For more information, visit meadowsbh.com.

What Others Are Saying About Undaunted Hope

While the book just released today, praise is already pouring in for this unique project. See what others have to say about Undaunted Hope …

"The power of this book is that it reminds the reader that this need not be the end of your story ... Healing is possible; there is hope for all of us." — Bruce D. Perry, MD, PhD, Author of the New York Times No. 1 bestseller What Happened to You? with Oprah Winfrey

"If ever there was a comprehensive roadmap for how to easily understand and heal trauma, Undaunted Hope is it! Replete with complex stories from real people and commentary from top experts, the reader will find a true direction of what's required should they take the leap to unwind their emotional pain.'" — Alexandra Katehakis, PhD, Author of Sex Addiction as Affect Dysregulation: A Neurobiologically Informed Holistic Treatment

"Undaunted Hope is an important work for anyone considering treatment, for clinicians of all ages, and for anyone who loves someone who has experienced trauma." — Karen Odell-Barber, MS, CISD, Founder and Chairman of Neurologics, Inc.

"Dr. Claudia Black has made a tremendous impact on our field, and the powerful stories she shares in this book shine an inspiring light on the innovative work at The Meadows, further cementing her pioneering legacy and heart for those who suffer." — Miles Adcox, Chairman and Owner of Onsite

"Undaunted Hope serves as an exploration of inspiration, illuminating narratives that underscore the inherent resilience individuals possess, allowing them to courageously seek support, even in the depths of adversity." — Nanette Zumwalt, ICADC, CCJP, CIP, CEO of Hired Power

"Undaunted Hope is a great resource to orient you to your options and illuminate whatever path you choose."— Nancy Sobel, PsyD, APC, Founder of Global Adolescent Project

For more information, contact:

