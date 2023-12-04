Dr. David C. Noone Named Director of Earth from Space Institute at Universities Space Research Association

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. David C. Noone as the new Director of the Earth from Space Institute (EfSI).

Dr. Noone, currently the Buckley-Glavish Professor of Climate physics and Founding Director of Ngā Ara Whetū: Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Society at the University of Auckland, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His research focuses on modeling and observing dynamical processes controlling the environment and climate system. He is well known for his innovation in applying stable isotope tracers to enhance understanding of water and carbon cycles to improve climate system understanding. He also established the use of satellite observations of isotope ratios to describe water cycles.

Prior to joining the University of Auckland, he held tenured positions at Oregon State University and University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Noone's career is marked by outstanding achievements. He is a recipient of the American Geophysical Union Atmospheric Sciences Ascent Award, a NASA Group Achievement Award, (ORACLES Science Team), and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). 

He earned both earned both his B.Sc. (Honors) and Ph.D. degrees in Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne. His commitment to advancing climate science extends beyond academia, as evidenced by his coordination of scientific workshops, guest lectures and involvement in middle school programs aimed at enhancing Science and Climate education.

"We are delighted to welcome David to USRA," said Dr. Berney Seery, Senior Vice President of Science and Technology at USRA, expressing enthusiasm about the new appointment. David's extensive experience, prolific peer-reviewed publication record, and expertise in climate system dynamics, atmospheric and climate physics, land-atmosphere interactions and cycles of carbon and water make him a perfect fit for our organization. We look forward to the impactful contributions he will bring to USRA's Earth from Space Institute."     

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

News Releases in Similar Topics

