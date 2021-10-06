Dr. Douglas Camarillo's new book "Ellas sí pueden" is an empowering narrative that acknowledges the authority and status of women in a Biblical sense.

Dr. Camarillo writes, "In Genesis 1:28 God gives the same authority to man and woman, there he did not discriminate one over the other. It is a product of the fall, which he does in Genesis 3:16, where he commands man to have dominion over her. In Jesus; God the Father restores all creation and makes us saved by faith.

Women today are still discriminated against as inferior by legalism. An example of this is what Pastor John MacArthur exposed in the 'Truth Matters' conference, in October 2019, when he criticized her as a female gender, and told Pastor Beth Moore to 'go home, since the women cannot teach, preach, be in authority over men, or be shepherds, according to 1 Timothy 2:12 '.

This reading of 1 Timothy 2:12, RVR1960 says: 'Because I do not allow the woman to teach, nor to exercise dominion over the man.' In this verse the word man is Anér, it means married man, husband, husband; for the woman it is Guné, it means, woman, wife, married. When reading this with the proper interpretation, it should be written like this: 'Because I do not allow a married woman to teach, nor to exercise dominion over her husband.' When comparing with Galatians 3:28b: '... there is neither male nor female', we see that for 'man', he uses the word Arjen, which means, male, son, man as masculine gender; for women use the word dshlus, which expresses, feminine, female, woman as feminine gender.

This book makes it clear to her biblically that they can teach, preach, be shepherds and be in authority over man."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Douglas Camarillo's revealing piece calls for unity between two sexes so they could both rule and expand the Kingdom of God. He desires that through his work, people will start to recognize women's calling and purpose, and finally throws out the long-standing mindset that boxes women in. It is about time to value women without seeing them less inferior in life, family, and ministry; for both sexes are created in His likeness and being and are made equal in His perfect will.

