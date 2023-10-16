Dr. Eric Chu Becomes First Chinese Chiropractor to Win Lifetime Achievement Award at WFC Conference

News provided by

Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)

16 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Hong Kong's esteemed chiropractor, Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu, has made history by becoming the first Chinese chiropractor to receive the prestigious David Chapman-Smith Honor Award at the 17th World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) Biennial Congress.

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chu, 46, was visibly moved as he received a prolonged standing ovation from the attendees, wiping away tears of joy before delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech. Earlier this morning, he received the WFC's IBCE Research Award on A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy. He expressed deep gratitude for his roots in Hong Kong and paid tribute to the city's chiropractic industry that nurtured his illustrious career.

Continue Reading
Dr. Eric Chu Becomes First Chinese Chiropractor to Win Lifetime Achievement Award at WFC Conference
Dr. Eric Chu Becomes First Chinese Chiropractor to Win Lifetime Achievement Award at WFC Conference

"I am profoundly grateful to have been raised in Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong and subsequently nurtured by the chiropractic industry, where I embarked on my professional journey," Dr. Chu stated during his acceptance speech. "I wish to share this honor and express my gratitude to all those incredible individuals I have worked with over the years. This award is a tribute to them as well – and of course, to Hong Kong Chiropractic."

The lifetime achievement award, presented by the President of the WFC, Dr. John Maltby, stands as a testament to Dr. Chu's extraordinary contributions to the chiropractic profession. In his closing remarks at the WFC Conference, Dr. Maltby named Dr. Chu as his current best friend and read a comprehensive list of Chu's accomplishments, heralding him as a role model for the profession.

Over the course of its existence, the David Chapman-Smith Honor Award has been given to 33 recipients. However, Dr. Chu's unique blend of entrepreneurship, scholarship, and professional leadership sets him apart, cementing his legacy in the annals of chiropractic history.

Reference:
Chu EC, Trager RJ, Lee LY, Niazi IK. A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy. Sci Rep. 2023 Jan 23;13(1):1254. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-28520-4.

Related Link:
http://www.cda.org.hk

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.