Hong Kong's esteemed chiropractor, Dr. Eric Chun-Pu Chu, has made history by becoming the first Chinese chiropractor to receive the prestigious David Chapman-Smith Honor Award at the 17th World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) Biennial Congress.

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chu, 46, was visibly moved as he received a prolonged standing ovation from the attendees, wiping away tears of joy before delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech. Earlier this morning, he received the WFC's IBCE Research Award on A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy. He expressed deep gratitude for his roots in Hong Kong and paid tribute to the city's chiropractic industry that nurtured his illustrious career.

Dr. Eric Chu Becomes First Chinese Chiropractor to Win Lifetime Achievement Award at WFC Conference

"I am profoundly grateful to have been raised in Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong and subsequently nurtured by the chiropractic industry, where I embarked on my professional journey," Dr. Chu stated during his acceptance speech. "I wish to share this honor and express my gratitude to all those incredible individuals I have worked with over the years. This award is a tribute to them as well – and of course, to Hong Kong Chiropractic."

The lifetime achievement award, presented by the President of the WFC, Dr. John Maltby, stands as a testament to Dr. Chu's extraordinary contributions to the chiropractic profession. In his closing remarks at the WFC Conference, Dr. Maltby named Dr. Chu as his current best friend and read a comprehensive list of Chu's accomplishments, heralding him as a role model for the profession.

Over the course of its existence, the David Chapman-Smith Honor Award has been given to 33 recipients. However, Dr. Chu's unique blend of entrepreneurship, scholarship, and professional leadership sets him apart, cementing his legacy in the annals of chiropractic history.

