Dr. Eric Chu Honored with International Board of Chiropractic Examiners Poster Award at WFC Congress

Dr. Eric Chu, Chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK), has been recognized with the prestigious International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Award by the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC).

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award was presented at the 17th WFC Biennial Congress, celebrating Dr. Chu's significant contributions to chiropractic research. The award-winning research, titled "A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy," was published in the esteemed Nature's Scientific Report. The study is recognized as one of the most impactful in the field of chiropractic, shedding light on crucial aspects of patient safety and treatment efficacy.

Dr. Eric Chu has been recognized with the prestigious International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Award by the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC).

The honor was presented by Dr. Katie Pohlman, Parker University's Research Director and Chair of the WFC's Global Patient Safety Task Force. Dr. Pohlman praised Dr. Chu's dedication to the progression of the chiropractic profession and his commitment to enhancing patient safety through his groundbreaking research.

Dr. Chu was tabled as the most prolific author of case reports by Chiropractic & Manual Therapies journal; and World's most prodigious author of case reports at the WFC quarterly Report. His ongoing dedication to research contributes to the growing body of knowledge that continues to shape chiropractic standards worldwide.

The CDAHK and the global chiropractic community celebrate Dr. Chu's accomplishment, recognizing his efforts in championing evidence-based practice in chiropractic care.

Reference: Chu EC, Trager RJ, Lee LY, Niazi IK. A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy. Sci Rep. 2023 Jan 23;13(1):1254. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-28520-4.

Related Link:

http://www.cda.org.hk

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)