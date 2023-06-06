Dr. Farouk Shami Honored at the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration

News provided by

Farouk Systems, Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Farouk Shami will be honored as the Spirit of Life Honoree at an upcoming fundraising gala called the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration. This annual event is presented by the National Beauty Industry which is composed of beauty industry professionals dedicated to help those suffering. It will be held on Monday, July 10th, 2023, at the Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada at 6:00 p.m. The gala's main goal is to raise funds for the City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute designated as a comprehensive cancer center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases. Country singer Jessie James Decker has been the artist tapped to provide entertainment.

Continue Reading
Dr. Farouk Shami Honored at the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration
Dr. Farouk Shami Honored at the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration

The Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals exemplifying the ideals and values that have guided the City of Hope for a century, and who's professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of this celebration.

Dr. Farouk Shami is known for providing hair artists with the safest and most advanced technologies for every product or tool bearing his name. He is the Master of Color and Innovation and the founder of top haircare brands CHI, BioSilk, CHI Man, Beyond Glow, CHI Footwear and the world's first to market digital color lab called the LG CHI Color Master Factory. Dr. Shami's mission is environment, education, and innovation, creating a company that is environmentally responsible, promoting education and leading the beauty industry with innovative products. He has generously donated much needed haircare and tools to cities ravished by nature's storms and disasters including salons so they can re-open their doors. He has been instrumental in caring for his fellow hairdressers and has been awarded countless honors for his humanitarian and environmental efforts, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Receiving the City of Hope Spirit of Life award is a humbling and deeply meaningful honor. It is a testament to the tireless efforts to make a difference in the lives of hairdressers. Innovation has always been at the heart of our mission, and we are driven to motivate and inspire beauty professionals to push boundaries and make a positive impact on the world. As we continue to prioritize education, environment, and innovation, this award fills us with even more feelings of gratitude and purpose." - Dr. Farouk Shami, chairman and founder of Farouk Systems, Inc. 

For more information, please visit www.farouk.com

About Farouk Systems:
Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high-quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment, and Innovation". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. Please visit our website at www.farouk.com and like us on facebook.com/farouksystems.

Contacts:
Janice McCafferty | Jessica McCafferty
773-736-9034
[email protected]

SOURCE Farouk Systems, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.