Dr. Farouk Shami Honored at the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Farouk Shami will be honored as the Spirit of Life Honoree at an upcoming fundraising gala called the City of Hope's Spirit of Life Celebration. This annual event is presented by the National Beauty Industry which is composed of beauty industry professionals dedicated to help those suffering. It will be held on Monday, July 10th, 2023, at the Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada at 6:00 p.m. The gala's main goal is to raise funds for the City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute designated as a comprehensive cancer center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases. Country singer Jessie James Decker has been the artist tapped to provide entertainment.

The Spirit of Life Award is presented to individuals exemplifying the ideals and values that have guided the City of Hope for a century, and who's professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of this celebration.

Dr. Farouk Shami is known for providing hair artists with the safest and most advanced technologies for every product or tool bearing his name. He is the Master of Color and Innovation and the founder of top haircare brands CHI, BioSilk, CHI Man, Beyond Glow, CHI Footwear and the world's first to market digital color lab called the LG CHI Color Master Factory. Dr. Shami's mission is environment, education, and innovation, creating a company that is environmentally responsible, promoting education and leading the beauty industry with innovative products. He has generously donated much needed haircare and tools to cities ravished by nature's storms and disasters including salons so they can re-open their doors. He has been instrumental in caring for his fellow hairdressers and has been awarded countless honors for his humanitarian and environmental efforts, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Receiving the City of Hope Spirit of Life award is a humbling and deeply meaningful honor. It is a testament to the tireless efforts to make a difference in the lives of hairdressers. Innovation has always been at the heart of our mission, and we are driven to motivate and inspire beauty professionals to push boundaries and make a positive impact on the world. As we continue to prioritize education, environment, and innovation, this award fills us with even more feelings of gratitude and purpose." - Dr. Farouk Shami, chairman and founder of Farouk Systems, Inc.

About Farouk Systems:

Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers. They manufacture high-quality professional hair care products, including industry-leading brands CHI® and BioSilk®. Farouk Systems was founded in 1986 by Dr. Farouk Shami, a hairdresser whose mission is to provide the professional beauty industry with the most advanced American technology based upon "Education, Environment, and Innovation". Farouk Systems distributes its products throughout the United States and to over 150 countries worldwide. Please visit our website at www.farouk.com and like us on facebook.com/farouksystems.

