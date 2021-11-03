Dr. Farouk Shami Receives COVID-19 Heroes Humanitarian Award

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc., was recently honored with a COVID-19 Heroes Humanitarian Award from the Latino Learning Center, a non-profit organization that recognized leaders, business executives, and government officials for its philanthropic work in Houston during the pandemic.

"Our company takes great pride in helping fellow Americans during times of need," said Dr. Shami, who served as chair of the event held at Hotel ZaZa. "Farouk Systems is pleased to be honored by the Latino Learning Center for its efforts."

Dr. Shami was among the honorees for suppling Americans with products to protect themselves against the virus, which included hand sanitizer and a full line of anti-bacterial products with organic aloe vera for hands, body, and hair. He then donated $17.5 million dollars-worth of products to cities, first responders, medical personnel, homeless shelters, schools, food banks, among others throughout the pandemic.

"In the most diverse community in America, we are bonded by a shared industrious spirit and a pragmatic optimism to get through challenges together," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Grateful to the Latino Learning Center for the opportunity to recognize some of the heroes who are working to save lives during this pandemic."

At the luncheon, Dr. Shami highlighted the importance of compassion and commitment to social responsibility.

"Giving back to the community isn't a one-time event; true service extends well beyond a single disaster," said Dr. Shami. "It's truly part of our passion."

