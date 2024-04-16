Dr. G. Devin Stephenson selected as next president of Florida Polytechnic University

LAKELAND, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees announced the selection of Dr. G. Devin Stephenson as the next president of the University. The announcement followed a vote by the Board during a public meeting on Monday, April 15.

The Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees announced on Monday, April 15 the selection of Dr. G. Devin Stephenson as the next president of the STEM institution.

Stephenson, who currently serves as president of Northwest Florida State College, will become Florida Poly's second president, pending confirmation by the Board of Governors. Stephenson was one of five finalists selected by the University's Presidential Search Committee, and who visited campus recently for interviews with the Board of Trustees and forums with students and employees.

"As chair of the Board of Trustees, I'm proud to announce the successful culmination of our presidential search. Through diligent effort and collaborative engagement, we have identified Dr. G. Devin Stephenson as the candidate who best embodies Florida Poly's vision and values," Cliff Otto said. "His exceptional qualifications, unwavering dedication to education, and visionary leadership make him the perfect fit for our institution. I'm confident that under Stephenson's guidance, Florida Poly will continue to thrive, empowering students in STEM disciplines and shaping a promising future for generations to come."

Prior to his role at Northwest Florida State College, Stephenson served in community college executive administration roles as president/CEO positions in Alabama, Missouri, and Kentucky for more than 15 years. He served on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees, chaired the SACSCOC Compliance and Reports Committee, and serves as a visiting committee chair. He currently serves as Florida's representative on the Executive Council of the Southern Regional Education Board's Executive Council.

During Stephenson's tenure at Northwest Florida State College, the Foundation's assets have increased to over $63 million, grant acquisitions have surpassed $66 million, and enhanced legislative appropriations have exceeded $40 million.

Stephenson holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.

The next phase of the process is the beginning negotiations between the University and Stephenson. His appointment and final contract require approval by the Board of Governors, which oversees Florida's 12 public universities. Both the selection and the contract will be presented to this state board for consideration during its May 8 or June 27 meeting.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University