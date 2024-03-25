Five finalists named in Florida Polytechnic University Presidential Search

LAKELAND, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Polytechnic University Presidential Search Committee announced today the names of the five finalists that will be presented to the University's Board of Trustees for consideration. The announcement was made after a committee vote on March 22.

The Florida Polytechnic University Presidential Search Committee announced on March 25 the five finalists who will advance to the next steps of the search process. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Polytechnic University)

"Our search committee thoroughly reviewed, vetted, and interviewed a vast pool of exceptionally qualified candidates to identify and recommend these finalists," said Beth Kigel, vice-chair of the Florida Poly Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee. "I extend my gratitude to the members of the search committee for their time and commitment to ensuring a successful process and to the candidates engaged in the application and interview process for their enthusiasm and desire to help shape the future of Florida Poly."

The five finalists seeking to become Florida Poly's second president are (in alphabetical order):

H. Keith Moo-Young – Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Education, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

– Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Education, David P. Norton – Vice President for Research; President of University of Florida Research Foundation; Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Florida

– Vice President for Research; President of Research Foundation; Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Daniel W. O' Sullivan – Vice Provost; Professor of Chemistry, U.S. Naval Academy

– Vice Provost; Professor of Chemistry, G. Devin Stephenson – President, Northwest Florida State College

– President, Northwest Florida State College Bjong Wolf Yeigh – Former Chancellor; Professor of Engineering, University of Washington, Bothell

The next steps for the finalists will be in-person interviews with the University Board of Trustees as well as campus forums with stakeholders such as students, faculty and staff. The schedule of interviews and campus visits will be available in the coming days on the Presidential Search website.

"I appreciate the hard work and effort made by the Presidential Search Committee to see the process through to this point. They have identified exceptionally qualified candidates, and the Board and I are looking forward to the next phase of this important endeavor." said Cliff Otto, chair of the Florida Poly Board of Trustees. "Selecting the next president is one of the most critical roles we have as a Board and I'm confident we will find the right candidate to lead Florida Poly into its next decade."

