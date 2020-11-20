Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO of PANTHERx Rare & RareMed Solutions, Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 National Award Winner

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the world's most prestigious competitive forums for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Dr. Gordon Vanscoy was one of 10 national winners announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards celebration. The awards were the culmination of the Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Dr. Vanscoy was selected by an independent panel of judges from a pool of more than 200 regional award winners.

"I am humbled to have been honored as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Award Winner," said Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO of PANTHERx Rare & RareMed Solutions. "I accept this award on the shoulders of two fantastic teams. I am so proud of the companies that we have created, but most of all, I am proud of the quality manner in which we serve the rare disease community. To be recognized so auspiciously on the national level in the midst of a pandemic is sobering, but I plan to represent my companies and my hometown of Pittsburgh in an honorable manner."

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Dr. Gordon Vanscoy will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by EY's vast resources.

