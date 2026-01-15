Dr. Green Services Expands Chicago Lawn Care Resource Center to Help Homeowners Make Smarter Lawn Care Decisions

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Green Services, a local and family-owned lawn care service with more than 40 years of experience, has expanded its Chicago Lawn Care Resource Center to provide homeowners with clear, science-based guidance tailored to the Chicagoland region.

Dr. Green Services

The expanded resource center serves as an educational hub covering a wide range of lawn care topics, including fertilization, weed control, grub control, aeration, lawn fungus, seeding, and mosquito control. Each resource focuses on the specific challenges faced by Chicago-area lawns, where weather swings, soil conditions, and cool-season turf types require precise timing and proven treatment strategies.

Unlike generic lawn care advice found online, the Chicago Lawn Care Resource Center emphasizes regional accuracy. Articles explain how local climate patterns affect grass growth, pest activity, and disease pressure throughout the year. As a result, homeowners gain a clearer understanding of why certain lawn problems occur and how professional lawn care services address them effectively.

"Many lawn problems homeowners face are caused by timing or treatments that do not match local conditions," said Marc Harris, operations manager at Dr. Green Services. "The goal of the resource center is to help homeowners understand what is happening in their lawn and why certain approaches work better in this region."

Dr. Green Services developed the resource center to help homeowners cut through misinformation. Many lawn issues stem from treatments applied too early, too late, or without addressing the underlying cause. The guides break down complex topics into easy-to-read explanations, while still offering depth for those who want to understand the science behind lawn care.

Content within the resource center reflects decades of hands-on experience. Topics include how premium fertilizer supports root development, how turf-damaging insects impact lawns below the surface, and how lawn fungus spreads during periods of environmental stress. Each article is written to be practical, factual, and accessible to a broad audience.

The resource center will continue to grow as new lawn care challenges emerge. Dr. Green Services plans to regularly publish additional guides based on seasonal conditions, homeowner questions, and ongoing research.

Additional lawn care education resources and guides are available through the Dr. Green Services Lawn Care Resource Center:

https://drgreenservices.com/lawn-care-resources/

