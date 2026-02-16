Dr. Green Services Warns Texas Homeowners: February Lawn Care Timing Is Critical

Early action helps prevent spring weeds and promotes stronger turf across North Texas

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the country remains focused on winter weather, Dr. Green Services is drawing attention to an important reality for Texas homeowners: lawns across North Texas are already beginning to wake up. Unlike northern regions where turf remains dormant well into spring, Texas lawns respond earlier to rising soil temperatures, making February a critical month for proactive lawn care planning.

As soil temperatures steadily increase, turfgrass begins shifting from dormancy to early root activity weeks sooner than many homeowners expect. This early biological movement creates a narrow window to prevent weed pressure and establish a strong foundation for spring growth, while still accounting for the risk of late-season freeze damage that can impact Texas lawns

Waiting until April to think about lawn care often leads to season-long challenges in Texas. Common weeds can begin germinating as soon as soil temperatures reach consistent thresholds, and pre-emergent weed control depends heavily on precise timing. Once weeds emerge, preventative options become far less effective. At the same time, root systems are actively seeking nutrients needed to support spring growth and withstand summer heat, even when lawns still appear dormant above the surface.

Effective February lawn care focuses on biology rather than appearance. During this period, Dr. Green Services emphasizes early weed control planning, careful fertilization timing, and monitoring for grubs and turf-damaging insects as soil conditions become favorable. These early steps help protect turf before spring growth accelerates and before weed pressure becomes difficult to manage.

Texas lawns also require customized strategies. Soil composition, sun exposure, and turf types such as Bermuda, St. Augustine, and Zoysia vary widely across North Texas, making generic, national lawn care programs ineffective.

"The biggest mistake we see Texas homeowners make is following a national lawn care calendar," said James Tatum, Director of Operations at Dr. Green Services. "In Texas, if you wait for the grass to turn green before planning weed control, you've already missed the most effective window. February allows us to be proactive, which is critical for protecting lawns before summer heat arrives."

Dr. Green Services encourages homeowners to schedule early-season planning through its North Texas lawn care services before spring demand peaks.

