Dr. Green Services Expands Lawn Care Resource Center to Support Science-Based Lawn Care Education

Dr. Green Services, a local and family-owned lawn care service with more than 40 years of experience, has expanded its Lawn Care Resource Center to provide homeowners with reliable, science-based information designed to improve long-term lawn health.

The resource center brings together a growing collection of educational guides that address core lawn care topics such as fertilization, weed control, grub control, aeration, lawn fungus, seeding, and mosquito control. Each article focuses on how environmental conditions, grass types, and seasonal stressors influence lawn performance throughout the year.

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all advice, the Lawn Care Resource Center explains the biological and environmental factors that affect turf health. Topics explore how heat and drought stress weaken lawns, why insects and disease become more active during certain seasons, and how nutrient management supports root strength and recovery.

"Many lawn problems start below the surface long before homeowners see visible damage," said James Tatum, director of operations at Dr. Green Services. "Education helps people understand how soil conditions, moisture, and timing all work together, which leads to better outcomes and fewer recurring issues."

Dr. Green Services developed the resource center to help homeowners better understand the science behind professional lawn care services. Misinformation and generalized advice often lead to ineffective treatments or unnecessary applications. The guides focus on explaining how and why proven approaches work, helping homeowners make informed decisions.

The content is built on decades of field experience and ongoing research. Articles break down complex subjects such as nutrient uptake, turf-damaging insect life cycles, and disease development in a clear, easy-to-read format. This approach allows homeowners to gain practical insight without needing a technical background.

The Lawn Care Resource Center will continue to expand as new challenges arise and seasonal conditions change. Dr. Green Services plans to regularly add new resources based on real-world observations, customer questions, and evolving lawn care science.

By expanding its Lawn Care Resource Center, Dr. Green Services strengthens its commitment to education, transparency, and responsible lawn care. The company believes informed homeowners are better prepared to protect their lawns and understand the value of science-driven lawn care services.

