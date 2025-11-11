Dr. Green Services Urges Chicago Homeowners to Winterize Lawns Before the First Freeze

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the first hard freeze just around the corner, Dr. Green Services is reminding Chicago-area homeowners to winterize their lawns now before freezing temperatures hit. Late fall is the final chance to fertilize, adjust mowing height, and prevent winter lawn diseases.

Dr. Green Services

"Many people think lawn care stops when the grass stops growing," said Marc Harris, Dr. Green Services Operations Manager and horticulturist. "But what you do in late fall determines how your lawn looks in spring. A final fertilizer, balanced mowing height, and proper disease prevention make all the difference."

Prepare Before the Freeze

In northern Illinois, the first hard freeze typically arrives in early to mid-November. Applying a fall fertilizer before then helps grass store nutrients, strengthens roots, and encourages faster green-up in spring.

Preventing Winter Damage

Cold, damp conditions under snow can cause snow mold, a fungal disease that leaves grayish patches when the snow melts. Mowing slightly shorter before winter helps prevent it, while avoiding cuts that are too low prevents crown dehydration, which kills grass at its base.

"The goal is balance—short enough to reduce fungus, but tall enough to protect the crown," Harris explained.

Tailored Fertilization for Illinois Lawns

Dr. Green Services uses premium, region-specific fertilizers designed for Illinois soils and cold weather. These specialized blends promote root strength, nutrient retention, and winter resilience through Chicago's freeze-thaw cycles.

"Our programs are built for Midwest conditions," Harris added. "They help lawns survive winter stress and come back greener in spring."

Don't Wait Until It's Too Late

Dr. Green Services urges homeowners not to delay scheduling their cold weather lawn care. Proper fall preparation is the best defense against a thin, damaged lawn next year. Homeowners can contact Dr. Green Services today to schedule their late fall lawn treatment before freezing temperatures arrive.

About Dr. Green Services:

Dr. Green Services has provided professional lawn care across Illinois and Texas for more than 25 years. The company specializes in fertilization, weed control, and seasonal lawn treatments that keep lawns healthy year-round.

Contact:

Ryan Van Haastrecht

[email protected]

800-465-2934

SOURCE Dr. Green Services