Dr. Green Services Warns DFW Homeowners: Don't Skip Winter Pre-Emergent--Spring Weeds Start Now

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As North Texas lawns begin their winter slowdown, Dr. Green Services is urging DFW homeowners not to overlook a critical step in seasonal lawn care. Even though grass growth has paused, weed seeds like poa annua and henbit are already germinating in Texas' mild winter soil—setting up a major weed invasion by spring if not treated in time.

"Many people think lawn care ends when the grass turns brown," said James Tatum, Dr. Green Services Operations Manager and horticulturist. "But this is actually the most important moment to act. Applying a winter pre-emergent in November stops cool-season weeds before they sprout, and a final premium fertilizer application helps lawns stay resilient through dormancy."

Stop Winter Weeds Before They Start

DFW's warm fall and early winter conditions create ideal germination temperatures for winter annual weeds. Without preventive treatment, those weed seeds develop roots now and emerge aggressively once temperatures rise.

"If you skip this step, you're not saving time—you're setting yourself up for a tougher, more expensive spring," Tatum explained.

The Importance of Winter Pre-Emergent

According to Dr. Green Services, applying a winter pre-emergent is essential to prevent poa annua, henbit, and other invasive weeds from taking over in early spring. These treatments form a barrier in the soil that stops weed seeds before they break through, keeping lawns cleaner and healthier year-round.

Strengthen Grass Before Dormancy

Dr. Green Services also applies a premium fertilizer designed for Texas lawns. This final application fortifies roots, improves nutrient storage, and boosts the turf's ability to recover quickly in spring with thicker, greener growth.

"Our Texas lawn care programs are tailored for local soil and weather patterns," Tatum added. "They ensure balanced protection and long-term strength through every season."

Stay Ahead of Seasonal Challenges

Dr. Green Services provides ongoing monitoring throughout the year to address weeds, insects, and drought stress before they become major issues.

"Our goal is simple," Tatum said. "We want our customers' lawns to wake up in spring already winning—not playing catch-up."

