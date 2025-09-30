Dr. Green Services Urges Chicago Homeowners to Repair Drought-Stressed Lawns with Fall Care

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After one of the hottest and driest summers in recent memory, many Chicago lawns are struggling with thin turf, brown patches, and weakened grass. According to Dr. Green Services, fall is the most important season to repair these issues and prepare lawns for success next spring.

"Chicago lawns suffered this summer, but fall is the perfect time to bring them back," said Marc Harris, Operations Manager at Dr. Green Services. "With the right care, homeowners can strengthen their grass before winter and enjoy a greener, healthier lawn next spring."

Fall is considered the recovery season for cool-season grasses common in Chicago. Cooler temperatures and increased rainfall provide the ideal conditions for root development. During this time, grass naturally shifts energy underground, making it the best opportunity for overseeding, fertilization, and aeration.

Dr. Green Services, a family-owned company with more than 40 years of local expertise, is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of these conditions. Their fall program includes premium fertilizer blends, targeted broadleaf weed control, and professional seeding services. To maximize results, they also provide free fall liquid aeration with every seeding service, improving the flow of water, oxygen, and nutrients to roots.

Unlike traditional core aeration, liquid aeration opens the soil without leaving messy plugs behind. This process promotes deeper root growth and better seed establishment. When combined with high-quality grass seed and custom fertilizer, it gives drought-stressed lawns the boost they need.

In addition, Dr. Green Services employs certified technicians who understand the challenges of Chicago's climate and soil. Their tailored approach ensures that each lawn receives the right balance of nutrients and care at the right time of year.

Homeowners who act this fall will benefit from stronger roots, thicker turf, and greener lawns once spring arrives. To learn more or schedule fall lawn care, contact Dr. Green Services at 800-465-2934 or visit www.drgreenservices.com .

Phone: 800-465-2934

Website: www.drgreenservices.com

SOURCE Dr. Green Services