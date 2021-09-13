Dr. Ian Smith partners with National Minority Health Association to launch innovative Flex for Checks program to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

Flex for Checks is a new, community-based program developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and vaccination rates in underserved communities as part of the fight against COVID-19.

"The Flex for Checks program is an innovative, necessary, and powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. I am proud of our nation's talented community healthcare workers for their courage and the hard work they do as they galvanize our fellow citizens to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Ian Smith. "As the fight against COVID-19 continues, it has become increasingly clear that vaccinations and mask-wearing are our best options for ending the pandemic. The Flex for Checks program is a crucial tool in increasing vaccination rates and vaccine awareness within our communities."

The HRSA grant is part of the approximately $125 million available through the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) American Rescue Plan to develop and support a community-based workforce. This workforce will serve as a trusted voice sharing information about COVID-19 vaccines, increasing vaccine confidence, and addressing barriers to vaccination for those living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.

Burgess Harrison, executive director of the NMHA, says, "We are honored to have Dr. Ian Smith lend his talents, support, and expertise to this groundbreaking program. Nothing of this scope, scale, and importance has been undertaken before in the manner where homecare agencies, workers, consumers, pharmacies, and software companies come together and flex their arms in the fight of our lives against COVID-19."

"I am very proud to be the national medical spokesperson working with the NMHA on such a vital healthcare initiative. Increasing COVID-19 vaccinations within our communities is extremely important to the health of our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors, and to me on a personal level. I urge my followers and the public at large to do your part and talk to your healthcare provider and get vaccinated today! Follow me on social media (see links below) to join and share this endeavor with me. One thing this pandemic has taught us is that all of us are in this together," said Dr. Smith.

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha.

About Dr. Ian Smith. Dr. Ian Smith is the author of several New York Times bestsellers including, SHRED: THE REVOLUTIONARY DIET, SUPER SHRED: The Big Results Diet, BLAST THE SUGAR OUT, The Clean 20, CLEAN & LEAN and FAST BURN. He has written a total of 20 books with millions of copies in print. He served as the solo host of the nationally syndicated Emmy award-winning television show, THE DOCTORS, and is a longtime medical contributor to Emmy award-winning The Rachael Ray Show. A highly sought-after speaker, Dr. Smith's work has been honored by several organizations, including the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He is very active in charitable causes and served on the boards of the American Council on Exercise, the New York Mission Society, the Prevent Cancer Foundation, The New York Council for the Humanities, and The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity. Smith also served on the prestigious President's Council for Fitness, Sports and Nutrition for eight years under Barack Obama. Dr. Smith graduated from Harvard College with an AB and received a master's in science education from Teachers College of Columbia University. He attended Dartmouth Medical School and graduated from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

For more information follow Dr. Ian Smith on social media:

Webpage: https://doctoriansmith.com/

Instagram: @doctoriansmith

Twitter: @DrIanSmith

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dr.IanKSmith

