Dr. J. Mark Tuthill Joins Gestalt Diagnostics' Strategic Advisory Board

Gestalt's Advisory Board guides the development of Gestalt's digital pathology platform, PathFlow® – made by pathologists for pathologists

SPOKANE, Wash., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics has added healthcare industry expert, Dr. J. Mark Tuthill, to serve on Gestalt's Advisory Board. He will be joining Gestalt's distinguished Advisory Board of pathologists contributing to oversight and active input of development initiatives as they relate to the functionality and usability of solutions in clinical practice, education, and research.

Dr. Tuthill is the Division Head of Pathology Informatics and Pathology Informatics Fellowship Director at Henry Ford Health where his specialties include both pathology and clinical informatics. His expertise and experience includes anatomic and clinical pathology laboratory information systems, Digital imaging systems for pathology practice, Computer networking, particularly hospital, wireless and mobile computing networks and Computer-based education (learning), particularly web-based multimedia. He also is a member of the CAP-Education committee, the ASCP-Informatics Council and the API leadership council. In addition, he holds numerous awards and industry recognitions.

"We are honored to have Dr. Tuthill join our esteemed Advisory Board. We look forward to his insights and input rooted in his strong industry and operational leadership at a time when our digital pathology platform, PathFlow, is continuing to lead in innovation in the market," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer, of Gestalt. "Dr. Tuthill has deep experience in pathology informatics, both in his role as the Division Head of Pathology Informatics at Henry Ford Health, and his passionate involvement in industry associations including the Association for Pathology Informatics."

Dr. Tuthill states, "I am honored to be invited to serve on the Gestalt Strategic Advisory Board. I look forward to engaging with their leadership development teams to further strategies for the good of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the patients we serve."

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution is a cloud-based digital pathology enterprise platform that can easily be customized based on your specific preferences. Our platform consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter

About Dr. J. Mark Tuthill

J. Mark Tuthill, MD, completed pathology residency and informatics fellowship training at the University of Vermont College of Medicine-Fletcher Allen Health Care, and created the department's division of pathology informatics. Dr. Tuthill is Division Head of Pathology Informatics at Henry Ford Health in Detroit. Areas of interest include digital pathology implementation, Internet applications for laboratory services, laboratory information systems, business analytics, electronic health records and informatics training and education. Active in organized medicine, he is Delegate, Wayne Medical Society; Co-director for the API's Pathology Informatics Summit; and Delegate for CDC's CLIAC committee. As a charter member of the Association for Pathology Informatics, Dr. Tuthill has worked for the API from its inception serving as president, chair of the membership committee, education committee, and the organization's original planning group. Dr. Tuthill is the recent recipient of the API's distinguished service award. Married for over 35 years, a father of five, Mark is passionate about many things including music, nature, golf, yoga and travel. He loves to share these adventures with his family.

