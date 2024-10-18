Dr. James J. Elist and Leading Urologists Demonstrate Advanced Himplant Insertion Technique in Peer-Reviewed Video Journal of Sexual Medicine

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. James J. Elist, renowned for his contributions to prosthetic and aesthetic urology, has performed and published a groundbreaking video on the scrotal insertion of the Himplant, the latest generation of the subcutaneous penile implant Penuma, in the prestigious Video Journal of Sexual Medicine. This peer-reviewed journal is highly respected within the medical community, further validating the success of the Himplant in male cosmetic enhancement.

Elist collaborated with leading urologists including Kambiz Tajkarimi, Laurence Levine, Robert Valenzuela, Edward Karpman, Shawn Blick, Gerard Henry, and Steven K. Wilson to demonstrate the scrotal insertion of the Himplant, which can offer significant advancements over its predecessor, the Penuma implant. The procedure in the published video was performed by Elist and highlighted a lateral scrotal incision combined with scrotoplasty for the release of scrotal webbing.

Himplant: Innovation Beyond Penuma

While the Penuma implant marked a milestone in penile augmentation, the Himplant builds upon this foundation by utilizing an embedded mesh sheeting, allowing secure implantation without the need for external mesh material. This technological advancement can reduce surgical time, expedite patient recovery, and simplify the implant removal process, should it be necessary. These improvements in the Himplant and the surgical procedure are leaps forward from Penuma in both procedural efficiency and patient outcomes.

The Future of Aesthetic and Prosthetic Urology

Himplant continues to lead the field in cosmetic and prosthetic urology, providing a comprehensive solution for penile augmentation. The publication in VJSM confirms the implant's clinical significance and supports its role as the go-to solution for surgeons and patients alike.

For more information about Himplant and our groundbreaking procedures, please visit our website at himplant.com.

About

Himplant is the first Food and Drug Administration-cleared penile enhancement implant designed to cosmetically enhance the penis. With a focus on efficacy and patient satisfaction, Himplant offers a revolutionary solution for men seeking penile augmentation. The state-of-the-art Himplant procedure is backed by rigorous research and a commitment to the highest standards of medical care.

