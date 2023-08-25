Dr. Jason Choorapuzha Introduces Innovative Rapid Snoring Solution

Dr. Jason Choorapuzha

25 Aug, 2023, 08:44 ET

OAKMONT, Pa., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snoring, a common sleep-related issue that affects many adults and their partners, can now be effectively addressed through a revolutionary treatment offered by Dr. Choorapuzha. With his recent training in DEKA QuietNite, a state-of-the-art soft tissue application, Dr. Choorapuzha is now equipped to provide rapid relief from snoring in under 10 minutes.

Dr. Jason Choorapuzha's commitment to providing the latest advancements in dental care is reflected in his adoption of DEKA QuietNite.
DEKA QuietNite is a non-invasive, painless, quiet, and quick procedure utilizing CO2 energy to target the tissues that cause snoring. By gently addressing the underlying causes of snoring: loss of soft palate elasticity and reduced throat volume, this innovative treatment improves the quality of sleep without significant downtime or discomfort.

Understanding the detrimental effects of snoring on sleep quality and overall health, Dr. Choorapuzha emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue. Snoring can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to daytime fatigue, while also potentially indicating a more severe condition called Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). OSA is associated with significant long-term health implications, including high blood pressure, decreased cognitive performance, erectile dysfunction, increased risk of accidents, diabetes and stroke.

While DEKA QuietNite does not treat OSA itself, it offers significant relief from snoring symptoms, leading to improved sleep quality. Dr. Choorapuzha recommends consulting with a healthcare specialist and partnering with a dentist for comprehensive sleep treatment if OSA is suspected.

DEKA QuietNite stands out as the most effective solution for addressing snoring symptoms. It harnesses the power of CO2 laser technology, ensuring precise and gentle soft tissue treatment. The procedure reduces post-operative inflammation, promotes faster healing, and eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. Additionally, the DEKA CO2 laser is highly versatile, allowing Dr. Choorapuzha to offer a comprehensive range of soft tissue procedures.

Dr. Choorapuzha understands the significance of timing and personalized treatment plans. He guides patients through the decision-making process, taking into account their unique circumstances and goals. With DEKA QuietNite, patients experience a quick and virtually painless procedure that leads to immediate relief from snoring symptoms.

Dr. Choorapuzha's commitment to providing the latest advancements in dental care is reflected in his adoption of DEKA QuietNite. With over 30 years of innovation and excellence, DEKA has established itself as a leader in medical laser systems. Dr. Choorapuzha's training and expertise with DEKA CO2 lasers ensure the highest level of precision, effectiveness, and patient satisfaction.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at https://dentistinoakmont.com/ or contact them at (412) 828-6400.

Media Contact:
Dr. Jason Choorapuzha
Connections Dental
(412) 828-6400
[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Jason Choorapuzha

