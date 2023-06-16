Dr. Jason Choorapuzha of Connections Dental Enhances Dental Practice with Advanced Laser Training in Italy

OAKMONT, Pa., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jason Choorapuzha, a renowned dentist in Oakmont, is pleased to announce his recent trip to Italy to receive advanced laser training with DEKA, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge laser technology. This exciting development brings new and innovative laser treatments to his practice; benefiting patients with enhanced precision, comfort, and effectiveness.

The CO2 laser, handcrafted in Italy, is renowned worldwide for its versatility and exceptional performance in various medical fields. Dr. Choorapuzha is proud to bring this state-of-the-art laser technology to his dental practice, allowing patients to experience the advantages of advanced laser treatments.

The proprietary technology of the DEKA laser offers numerous benefits to patients. By effectively killing bacteria the laser reduces inflammation, bleeding, and pain. This ensures a more comfortable and efficient treatment experience. With its remarkable capabilities, the DEKA laser enables quick and easy treatment for patients of all ages, with some procedures taking as little as 30 seconds.

Dr. Choorapuzha's practice now offers a range of treatments using the DEKA laser. Patients who struggle with conditions such as tight lip and tongue ties (aka frenum pulls), cold sores, aphthous ulcers (aka canker sores), and gum disease can benefit from these advanced laser therapies. The precision and effectiveness of the DEKA laser ensure exceptional outcomes, helping patients achieve improved oral health and overall well-being.

"We are excited to share the new and advanced laser technology we recently added to the practice to benefit our patients," said Dr. Choorapuzha. "With the DEKA laser, we can provide the best care with the latest technology, ensuring optimal treatment results and overall health improvement."

Dr. Choorapuzha is dedicated to staying at the forefront of dental advancements, continually seeking opportunities to enhance patient care. His commitment to excellence and passion for delivering cutting-edge treatments have earned him a reputation as a trusted and skilled dentist in Oakmont and surrounding communities.

