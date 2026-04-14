Dr. Jesse Phillips Named to The Journal Record 40 Under 40

Award to be presented at the Skirvin OKC May 13, 2026

TULSA, Okla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcaliber International, Ltd., LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Jesse Phillips, Senior Director of Research and Development, has been named a recipient of The Journal Record's prestigious 40 Under 40 award, recognizing Oklahoma's top young professionals for their leadership, innovation and impact.

Dr. Phillips, Xcaliber International, has been named to the 40 Under 40 list for excellence in career and community. Post this Dr. Jesse Phillips, Senior Director of Research & Development, Xcaliber International

In his role at Xcaliber International, Dr. Phillips leads research and development, quality control and analytical laboratory functions, bringing a unique combination of scientific expertise and people-centered leadership. Known for his ability to solve complex challenges while building strong, high-performing teams, he has played a key role in advancing systems and processes that support both operational excellence and long-term growth.

Dr. Phillips' approach to leadership is rooted in the belief that success is driven not only by technical skill, but by communication, trust and the ability to develop others. Throughout his career, he has focused on creating structure where there is uncertainty, improving quality where it matters most and empowering teams to perform at a high level.

"What excites me most about my career is the opportunity to solve meaningful problems while building people and systems that last," said Dr. Phillips. "Seeing ideas turn into real outcomes and supporting teams in doing work they can be proud of is what makes this work so meaningful." His leadership philosophy has been shaped by experience, including navigating complex challenges and learning that growth often comes through discomfort. These experiences have reinforced his commitment to developing future leaders, strengthening organizational culture and creating lasting impact beyond day-to-day operations.

Looking ahead, Dr. Phillips aims to continue expanding his impact by helping shape strategy, influence culture and build systems that create long-term value. Equally important to him is setting an example of perseverance, discipline and growth for the next generation, both professionally and personally. "Jesse's recognition as a 40 Under 40 honoree reflects not only his professional accomplishments, but the way he leads, with integrity, purpose and a genuine commitment to people," said Xcaliber International CEO Derrick Taylor. "He represents the kind of leadership that drives meaningful progress within our organization and beyond."

The Journal Record 40 Under 40 program honors emerging leaders across Oklahoma who demonstrate excellence in their careers and a strong commitment to their communities.

XCALIBER INTERNATIONAL, LTD., LLC

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in northeast Oklahoma, Xcaliber International is the nation's largest value-priced tobacco manufacturer, offering a diverse portfolio of cigarette and filtered cigar brands. Over the past two decades, Xcaliber and associated companies have continued to expand and modernize manufacturing operations in Pryor, Oklahoma. The campus includes a state-of-the-art automated warehouse and logistics center, an ISO/IEC 17025-certified laboratory and corporate offices. Additional corporate offices are located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A U.S.-based, privately-owned company, Xcaliber International has earned a strong reputation as an employer of choice, with a sustained focus on employee satisfaction and retention, workplace safety, operational excellence and a positive work environment.

ISO/IEC 17025-ACCREDITED LAB

Located in Pryor, Oklahoma, the Xcaliber International Laboratory is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited analytical laboratory that serves as a critical scientific and technical resource across Xcaliber International and associated companies. By delivering reliable analytical testing, maintaining rigorous laboratory standards and providing trusted technical expertise, the lab supports quality assurance, regulatory compliance and manufacturing operations. Its commitment to scientific integrity, precision, and continuous improvement helps strengthen product quality and reinforces the organization's broader focus on operational excellence, innovation and sustainable growth.

MILITARY FRIENDLY

Xcaliber International is proud to be a workplace where veterans can thrive. As a family-owned and operated company, Xcaliber values loyalty, teamwork, accountability and a strong sense of purpose, all values that closely align with military service. With veterans serving in management and executive leadership roles, we recognize the importance of leadership and taking care of its people. The company culture is built on respect, support and shared commitment, making Xcaliber a natural fit for those transitioning from military service to civilian careers.

Contact: Kelly Kolbeck, Corporate Communications Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: (918) 824-0300

Web: Xcaliberinternational.com, LinkedIn: xcaliber international ltd., llc, X: @SM0KElahoma

SOURCE Xcaliber International