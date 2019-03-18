Dr. Johannes Ullrich to Lead the Annual "State of the Internet" Panel Discussion at SANSFIRE in Washington, D.C.

BETHESDA, Md., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced its return to Washington D.C. for the annual SANSFIRE (#SANSFIRE) training event. Taking place June 15-22, SANSFIRE 2019 features more than 40 immersion style cyber security courses and 20 evening talks. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear from – and speak with – Internet Storm Center (ISC) handlers during the annual "State of the Internet" panel discussion.

According to ISC Director and SANS Dean of Research Dr. Johannes Ullrich (@johullrich), "SANSFIRE offers the greatest opportunity to meet ISC handlers from around the world, and our most popular bonus session is their "State of the Internet" panel discussion. During this session, attendees will have the chance to hear from our handlers and ask their opinions and insights on current threats. This is a unique opportunity only offered at SANSFIRE - a dozen of the industry's brightest minds at your disposal for two intriguing hours."

SANSFIRE 2019 features more than 40 courses spanning every skill level. Several new and recently updated courses are offered including SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering, FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics, and MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. In addition to SANS classroom training, attendees of SANSFIRE can test their skills at the Core NetWars Experience, DFIR NetWars Tournament, and Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANSFIRE 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/sansfire-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

