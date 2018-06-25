HENDERSON, Nev., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rose uses iSpace and tSpace, or the imagination versus the real world, to solve the question as to whether pi is infinite or finite. In the confines of these concepts, he demonstrates how Zeno's motion paradoxes shows that infinity cannot exist between two points in the real world. He relates how today's notion of an infinite pi resides only in the imagination and cannot be transferred to reality.

Dr. Rose states that over the last couple thousand years mathematicians have been using a circle with an infinite number of points to calculate pi, and of course, this produces an infinite pi. Perhaps you have heard a circle represents infinity. But in the real world, this is not true. In all real situations a circle has a finite measurement.

When asked for a short explanation he stated, "Wrap a piece of wire around a pipe until the ends meet. This will give the outside circumference of the pipe. Reshape the wire into a straight line and measure it. Since pi is always equal to the circumference, pi will have the same finite measurement.

If you want more specifics, you can read the essay at johnnorthern.com.

Contact Dr. John G. Rose

Telephone: 702-704-1113

Email: 197602@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-john-g-rose-proves-pi-is-finite-300671137.html

SOURCE Dr. John G. Rose

Related Links

http://www.johnnorthern.com

