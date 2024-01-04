Dr. John N. van den Anker Named New Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. John N. van den Anker, MD, PhD, FAAP, FCP, as the new Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology (JCP). A distinguished neonatal and pediatric clinical pharmacologist, Dr. van den Anker currently holds the Evan and Cindy Jones Endowed Chair of Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.

With a decade of service on the JCP Editorial Board and an extensive record of publishing, Dr. van den Anker brings unparalleled expertise to his new role. His active involvement in ACCP since 2002 includes key positions such as Regent, Secretary, President and Councilor, showcasing his commitment to advancing clinical pharmacology.

Dr. van den Anker officially assumed the role on January 1, 2024. His Associate Editors, Catherijne Knibbe, PhD, PharmD, FCP, Vikram Arya, PhD, FCP and Honghui Zhou, PhD, FCP will join him in furthering the global outreach to enhance JCP's content.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. van den Anker states, "It is an honor to be selected as the new Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology and I look forward to advancing its global impact working intensively together with the Associate Editors, the Chair of the Publications Committee, the Managing Editor, the Editorial Support Team and the Publisher."

ACCP invites members and the scientific community to welcome Dr. John N. van den Anker and his team, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing success of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

