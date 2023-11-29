Dr. John Parker Joins PeriGen as Chief Medical Officer, Bringing Expertise to Advance Maternal and Infant Healthcare

CARY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc, the market leader in FDA-cleared AI-based maternal-fetal early warning systems today announced the addition of John Parker, M.D., as the company's new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Parker will work closely with PeriGen's client base to optimize use of the company's analytics for patient care and research.  He will also be instrumental in informing product development and regulatory affairs as PeriGen continues to expand its product suite and associated services.

Dr. Parker joins PeriGen from OhioHealth, where he served in leadership roles in perinatal quality and as associate program director of the residency program at Riverside Methodist Hospital, the busiest labor and delivery hospital in the state of Ohio. He has 16 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology.

Parker started his career in software development, serving as a developer, designer, sales support engineer, and consultant before deciding to pursue medicine.  "John is a bit of a unicorn given his knowledge of systems design and development and practical experience as a physician leader and educator," said Matthew Sappern, PeriGen CEO. "He is exceptional at helping PeriGen clients understand how to best leverage PeriGen analytics within their workflow."

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

