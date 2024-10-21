Dr. Joleen Liang of Squirrel Ai Wins the AI Revolution in Education Award

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th ASU+GSV Summit, a premier international forum for edtech innovation, was recently held in San Diego, California. Centered on driving innovation in education and workforce technology, the event brought together a diverse array of global business leaders and industry experts in education and technology. Dr. Joleen Liang, co-founder of Squirrel Ai Learning and representing China's edtech sector, was invited to attend the event and honored with the esteemed AI Revolution in Education award, alongside notable recipients such as Prof. Fei-Fei Li from Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute, Prof. Cynthia Breazeal of MIT, and Deirdre Quarnstrom, Vice President of Microsoft Education.

The ASU+GSV Summit, a joint initiative between Global Silicon Valley (GSV) and Arizona State University (ASU), has been held for 15 years. The global education event is packed with thought-provoking keynote speeches, panel discussions, and seminars, covering a range of topics related to K-12 education, higher education, edtech innovation, investment, and the future of work and life. It aims to merge pioneering ideas from the social and business sectors, highlight groundbreaking technologies in education, and strive for universal access to future education innovations.

Over the last 15 years, the ASU+GSV Summit has brought together leading figures from across the industry to discuss the future of innovative education. Notable attendees have included Sam Altman of OpenAI, former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Bill Gates of Microsoft, Luis von Ahn of Duolingo, Eric Yuan of Zoom, and renowned singer John Legend. This year, the event welcomed thousands of industry elites from over 50 countries to explore new opportunities in innovative education.

At the summit, Dr. Liang shared insights on AI education, outlining Squirrel Ai's pioneering approach to large education models and its ambition to transform the education landscape through adaptive technology. Following her presentation, Dr. Liang engaged in discussions with the President of Google Education in North America and the COO and Scientist of Google DeepMind. The topics covered included collaborative innovation and future directions for the global AI+ education industry.

In recent years, AI has seen significant global growth, with a notable impact on our daily lives. At the forefront of AI's rapid progress, Squirrel Ai, a leading edtech innovator, continues to pioneer global AI applications. In early 2024, the company launched the world's first all-subject adaptive large learning model. As China's first large model engine that combines adaptive technology with multimodal large models in education, Squirrel Ai is offering new insights into how traditional and modern education systems can be blended. The adaptive large learning model developed by Squirrel Ai is integrated into their smart learning devices, which construct a comprehensive knowledge graph for students across all subjects, providing them with a vast array of learning resources. Additionally, the devices leverage cutting-edge AI algorithms to analyze student learning patterns and identify areas for improvement. This enables the delivery of personalized teaching plans, ensuring each student receives the attention they require and making education truly tailored to their needs.

Driven by Dr. Liang's vision and a dedicated team for AI edtech, Squirrel Ai has leveraged its technological expertise to tailor education to each student's abilities, nurturing smart learning and personal growth. Looking ahead, Squirrel Ai remains committed to advancing AI education, driving excellence in the industry, and facilitating widespread innovation and transformation in traditional education systems globally.

