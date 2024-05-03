Dr. Jonathan Lewin Performs the First Surgery in the State of New Jersey with PathKeeper Surgical Spinal Navigation System

KFAR SABA, Israel, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jonathan Lewin, Director of The Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders (CMD) based in Englewood, New Jersey, has become the first surgeon in the state to use the PathKeeper Surgical Spinal Navigation System.

Dr. Lewin is currently a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is the Director of Spine Surgery at the Institute for Robotic Surgery at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, New Jersey. The surgery performed with the CMD team was on an 80-year-old patient with severe lumbar stenosis, with screw application from L3 to S1.

PathKeeper Surgical uses Artificial Intelligence and Laser-Optic 3D cameras for spine surgical navigation. The combination of these technologies enables the surgeon to have sub-millimetric accuracy for registration and tool tracking, and eliminates radiation in the operating room.

The PathKeeper System represents the latest advancement in surgical technology, utilizing Infrared Laser-Optical 3D Cameras and Artificial Intelligence, empowering surgeons with sub millimetric accuracy for registration and tool tracking.

Developed by leading innovators in medical optics, the system integrates state-of-the-art navigation capabilities with real-time imaging, allowing surgeons to navigate complex spinal anatomy with unprecedented accuracy, and eliminates radiation in the operating room.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Lewin expressed his enthusiasm for the potential impact of the Pathkeeper system on spinal surgery: "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to pioneer the use of Pathkeeper in New Jersey. This innovative technology opens new doors for precision and safety in spinal procedures, without radiation, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life."

The PathKeeper System used by Dr. Jonathan Lewin represents next generation technology in the surgical landscape, positioning state at the art optics and machine learning to eliminate radiation and improve accuracy for spine surgical intervention.

Erez Lampert, CEO and founder of PathKeeper Surgical commented "We are happy to work with Dr. Lewin and excited for the continued adoption of PathKeeper. We have built a next generation platform that should help surgeons improve clinical outcomes for patients and provide significant value to health systems."

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based, medical technology company that has established a solution to combat the high failure rates seen in spinal surgeries. PathKeeper was founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a top 3D medical imaging expert with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and aerospace industries, and a proven track record in the field of 3D imaging. Erez previously served as the R&D leader for the Itero Element Intraoral Scanner for Align Technology (Invisalign), the leading 3D dental scanner in the world today. Professor Josh Schroeder, MD, the Director of Spinal Deformities at Hadassah Medical Center and a HSS fellow, has been onboard since the inception of the company as a clinical advisor. Erez and Josh's combined knowledge enabled the company to develop an innovative navigation system that outperforms existing solutions.

