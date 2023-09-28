DR. JORDAN LASER AWARDED AMP MERITORIOUS SERVICE AWARD

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Dr. Jordan Laser has received the AMP Meritorious Service Award from the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP). Dr. Laser is receiving this honor to recognize his dedication and effort behind the scenes to position AMP as the premier molecular diagnostics professional association around the world.

Dr. Laser currently serves as the Senior Director, Clinical and Medical Affairs for Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Dr. Laser has held this position at Bio-Techne since June of 2023. Additionally, Dr. Laser has served on AMP's Professional Relations Committee for six years, including as Chair between 2018-2022. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Laser advocated tirelessly for appropriate regulation and reimbursement of molecular testing as part of AMP's COVID Response Steering Committee (ACR).

"I am thrilled to be named an AMP Meritorious Service Award winner," commented Dr. Laser, Senior Director, Clinical and Medical Affairs, Bio-Techne's Diagnostic and Genomics Segment, which is led by Kim Kelderman. "AMP provides structure and leadership to the molecular diagnostics industry, which remains a rapidly growing part of Bio-Techne's business. I am proud of the opportunity to support both of these organizations as we continue to push forward our molecular understanding of disease and their diagnostics."

About Bio-Techne 
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About AMP
The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) was founded in 1995 to provide structure and leadership to the emerging field of molecular diagnostics. AMP's 2,900+ members practice various disciplines of molecular diagnostics, including bioinformatics, infectious diseases, inherited conditions, and oncology. Our members are pathologists, clinical laboratory directors, basic and translational scientists, technologists, and trainees that practice in a variety of settings, including academic and community medical centers, government, and industry. Through the efforts of its Board of Directors, Committees, Working Groups, and Members, AMP is the primary resource for expertise, education, and collaboration in one of the fastest-growing fields in healthcare. AMP members influence policy and regulation on the national and international levels, ultimately serving to advance innovation in the field and protect patient access to high-quality, appropriate testing. For more information, visit www.amp.org and follow AMP on Twitter: @AMPath.

