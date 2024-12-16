Dr. Joseph Russo - New treatment alert... Aveli and Ellacor have come to Dr Russo's Office

NewBeauty Top Doctor, Boston Plastic Surgeon Joseph A Russo, MD Debuts New Treatments to Tackle Cellulite and Skin Tightness

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest in proven cellulite correction and wrinkle reduction have arrived! NewBeauty Top Doctor, expert plastic surgeon Joseph A Russo, MD of Plastic Surgery of Boston has introduced two of the most innovative new technologies to his arsenal of aesthetic solutions.

As a nationally recognized leader in plastic surgery with over thirty years of experience, Dr. Russo not only deploys the best in aesthetic surgery, non-invasive treatments and minimally invasive procedures, but also educates rising members of the field through his school, Aesthetic Mentor.

In addition to his comprehensive rejuvenation options, Dr. Russo introduces NewBeauty Award-Winning technologies Avéli, the only minimally invasive cellulite procedure, and Ellacor, a micro-coring technology designed to non-surgically remove excess skin.

Avéli tackles cellulite in just one treatment, through a minimally invasive approach that releases dimple-causing septa bands for an inside-out long-term solution to cellulite. Joining Avéli in Dr. Russo's office is the wrinkle-eliminating Ellacor, the only FDA-cleared procedure to non-surgically remove excess skin. Using small hollow needles, Ellacor's micro-coring technology allows for precise skin removal without scarring and prompts the skin's natural healing process to reduce wrinkles.

At the forefront of these new technologies, Dr. Russo offers his patient's the latest and most effective options for aesthetic rejuvenation.

To learn more about Dr. Joseph Russo, please visit josepharussomd.com

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

SOURCE NewBeauty