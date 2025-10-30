Dr. Karyn Koven, Ed.D., Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly welcomes Dr. Karyn Koven, Ed.D., founder and CEO of LanguageBird, into its distinguished community of influential women leaders. A visionary educational entrepreneur, Dr. Koven has transformed world language instruction through innovative technology, helping students across the globe achieve academic success and cultural fluency.

Founded in 2015, LanguageBird provides accredited, one-to-one online instruction in 15 languages for middle and high school students. Under Dr. Koven's leadership, LanguageBird has been recognized for its rapid growth, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024). The platform emphasizes personalized learning, flexible scheduling, individualized curriculum, and global cultural immersion, ensuring that each student can thrive academically while developing real-world language proficiency.

Dr. Koven earned her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from UCLA, where her research focused on establishing college-preparatory conditions and fostering college-going cultures in California charter high schools. With extensive experience in educational administration, nonprofit organizations, and curriculum development, she is passionate about advancing personalized education through technology and mentoring the next generation of educators and learners.

Her accomplishments include:

Mentoring educators, designing innovative curricula, and expanding access to high-quality language education for middle and high school students.

"Karyn's visionary leadership, entrepreneurial success, and commitment to personalized learning make her an extraordinary addition to EWA," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of the Exceptional Women Alliance. "Her dedication to empowering students and educators aligns perfectly with the mission and values of our sisterhood."

Dr. Koven now joins a powerful and growing community of C-suite and board-level women leaders across disciplines who share a common goal: to support one another through confidential, life-long mentoring relationships and to enrich both their professional and personal lives.

About Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success—one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each participant to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

