Suzanne Shelton Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly welcomes Suzanne Shelton, Founder and CEO of Shelton Group, the nation's leading marketing communications agency entirely focused on sustainability (now known as ERM Shelton since the firm's acquisition by ERM, the world's leading pure-play sustainability consultancy), into its distinguished community of influential women leaders. A pioneer in purpose-driven business and communications, Suzanne has spent over two decades helping organizations define, measure, and market their environmental and social impact.

Suzanne Shelton

As one of the foremost voices in the sustainability sector, Suzanne has advised many of the world's most recognized companies on how to authentically connect sustainability initiatives with business performance and consumer engagement. Under her leadership, ERM Shelton has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to lead with transparency, responsibility, and purpose.

Suzanne's deep expertise is complemented by a data-driven approach to behavioral insights. Through ERM Shelton's nationally recognized research on American attitudes toward sustainability, she has shaped industry understanding of how values, messaging, and market expectations intersect to drive progress. A frequent speaker and thought leader, she contributes to advancing environmental leadership through board service, writing, and advocacy for corporate accountability.

Her achievements include:

Founding and scaling Shelton Group, a nationally acclaimed sustainability marketing firm serving Fortune 500 companies and mission-based organizations.





Leading groundbreaking national research on sustainability beliefs and behaviors, guiding industry trends for over 20 years.





Advising senior leaders on integrating purpose and profit through strategic ESG storytelling and stakeholder engagement.





Championing women's leadership and environmental stewardship across corporate and nonprofit sectors.

"Suzanne's ability to merge data, strategy, and purpose to drive lasting change makes her an extraordinary addition to EWA," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of the Exceptional Women Alliance. "Her leadership not only advances sustainable business but inspires a new generation of purpose-driven executives."

She now joins a powerful and growing community of C-suite and board-level women leaders across disciplines who share a common goal: to lift one another, cultivate influence, and expand opportunities for women around the world.

About Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success—one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each participant to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

Learn more at www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance