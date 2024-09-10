Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh to Speak at the American Society of Plastic Surgery's Migraine Surgery Symposium

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh of Alizadeh Cosmoplastic Surgery, a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in migraine surgery in Long Island, is set to speak at the American Society of Plastic Surgery 's Migraine Surgery Symposium . A continued hot topic in plastic surgery, the symposium will explore the science, anatomy, and surgical treatment of the trigger sites of migraines.

Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh

The online program , to be held on September 14, 2024, brings together experts from around the world to discuss their experiences with migraines and surgical treatment options through lively panel discussions and presentations from notable experts.

Dr. Alizadeh has provided patients with surgical migraine treatment in NYC since 2010. Since then, he has treated over 1,000 chronic pain relief surgeries with cure rates greater than five years. His patients have a 92% success rate, meaning they no longer qualify as chronic headaches based on AHS and ISHD criteria. Additionally, he has a 60% cure rate, where patients no longer need prescription medications.

"It is evident that migraine surgery is a viable option, and often the only option for relief for chronic migraines, based on tens of thousands of patients treated over the past decade," said Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh. "The Migraine Surgery Symposium provides a space to connect with other specialists like neurologists, internists, pain specialists, psychiatrists, and other medical professionals who are seeking a cure for patients who suffer from migraines. The goal is to disseminate more information and results to a wide array of patients worldwide."

Dr. Alizadeh's presentation schedule is as follows:

3:15 pm EST : Getting Started: Pearls of Starting Your Migraine Practice in Academic, Private Practice and International Locations

: Getting Started: Pearls of Starting Your Migraine Practice in Academic, Private Practice and International Locations 3:55 pm EST : Migraine Surgical Video

: Migraine Surgical Video 4:45 pm EST : Wrap-Up Discussion and Q&A

The symposium will be held online on September 14 from 8:30 am — 5 pm EST. For more information, please visit: https://www.plasticsurgerythemeeting.com/programming/migraine-surgery-symposium

About Dr. Alizadeh

With over 24 years of experience as a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon and Academic Professor of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh stands as a distinguished pioneer in his field. Dr. Alizadeh specializes in a range of cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures, including breast lifts, mommy makeovers, hair restoration treatment, as well as migraine surgery in NYC. He is the creator and innovator of the NaturaBra® procedure, an advancement in mastopexy (breast lift) surgery. Internationally acclaimed, Dr. Alizadeh is recognized as a Top Doctor by both the medical community and renowned institutions, including:

US News

World Report

Consumer Research Council

Castle Connolly

New York Magazine

With a wealth of experience, he has performed over 10,000 successful operations, authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles, and delivered more than 1,500 comprehensive presentations on a national and international scale. At Cosmoplastic Surgery in New York City, he leads the Clinical Research Division, driving advancements through multiple national clinical trials. His expertise is underscored by his role in training over 100 surgeons in plastic surgery, signifying an impact that extends far beyond his own practice. Mission: Restore is his nonprofit organization that provides local surgeons with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to treat patients in their own communities worldwide.

