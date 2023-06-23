Dr. Kevin Sands Donates 100 Dental Kits to Help Impoverished Children in Thailand

-- The funds provide critical dental supplies to support dental health and preventative oral care --

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kevin Sands, a world-renowned practitioner of cosmetic dentistry, today shared that he has made a contribution to the GRACE Smiles: Dental Hygiene Project. Having donated the funds to provide 100 dental kits to children in need, Dr. Sands continues his mission to bring higher quality dental care and prophylactic solutions to populations in need across the globe. Donations like these are critical to operations for GRACE Smiles, which provides dental hygiene supplies to children and families who do not otherwise have access to adequate care and products.

GRACE Smiles operates in Thailand, having served the population there with dental health solutions since 2013. Their aim is to ensure that no child goes without the necessary dental hygiene products needed to provide for improved health outcomes. This includes items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouthwash, which are seen as superfluous commodities in families residing in impoverished communities. GRACE Smiles also provides these supplies to children impacted by man-made and natural disasters in the region, during which times access to basic necessities becomes even more challenging.

The program firmly believes in improving the oral health of children not only for cosmetic reasons but also because of the long-term negative health effects that poor dental hygiene can have on the body. Improved oral health can reduce the risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and osteoporosis, among others. In addition, tooth decay and gum disease can have ravaging painful effects that also impact a child's confidence and self-esteem during critical developmental years. By fostering better dental hygiene practices and access, GRACE Smiles aims to improve the overall quality of life for the people and communities it serves.

The GRACE Smiles: Dental Hygiene Project is backed by the Global Relief Association for Crises and Emergencies. The organization is a proponent of improving individual health outcomes for disadvantaged and stricken communities around the world. To this end, the association also endeavors to limit the vulnerabilities of high-risk individuals, through efforts that promote general health and wellness, to combat broader issues including human trafficking and exploitation.

About Dr. Kevin Sands

Dr. Kevin Sands is a Beverly Hills-based cosmetic and restorative dentist driven to create smile transformations that boost patient confidence and health. His experience includes over 20 years of practice in overall dental care with an emphasis on patient comfort and options for sedation dentistry. Dr. Sands is a graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. He is also a member of the California State Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the American Dental Association. For more information, visit www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com.

