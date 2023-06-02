Dr. Kevin Sands Makes Vital Donation to Support the Oral Health of Pediatric Cancer Patients

News provided by

Dr. Kevin Sands

02 Jun, 2023, 09:09 ET

-- The endowment will go on to provide for the acquisition of an autoclave for the Asociacion Mexicana de Ayuda a Ninos con Cancer de San Luis Potosi, A.C --

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kevin Sands, a world-renowned practitioner of cosmetic dentistry, today shared his recent donation to Asociacion Mexicana de Ayuda a Ninos con Cancer de San Luis Potosi, A.C. (AMANC SLP). The provided funds will enable the association to acquire a much-needed autoclave to continue operating with the proper tools to support quality patient care for every child in need of their services. Donations are a vital means through which AMANC SLP manages to provide its services free of charge to children and families in need.

Dr. Kevin Sands
Dr. Kevin Sands

AMANC SLP provides critical dental care services to children and adolescents undergoing cancer treatment. The association's founder, María de Guadalupe Alejandre Castillo, encountered the need after her own son was diagnosed with leukemia. During this time, she says she "realized that the Mexican health system was not equipped to provide dental care for cancer patients from diverse and low-income backgrounds." The result was the foundation of an organization dedicated to providing dental cleanings and services to children who lack financial resources while battling cancer.

Providing adequate and ongoing dental care is vital for patients facing a cancer diagnosis. According to AMANC SLP, cancer treatments can also leave the body susceptible to additional complications related to oral health and hygiene. Mouth sores and oral infections can cause painful and debilitating comorbidities for child and adolescent patients, yet many patients and their families overlook prophylactic dentistry when faced with a cancer diagnosis. AMANC SLP aims to create awareness and completely free provide critical care services to reduce the occurrence of oral health issues that can complicate health matters for patients.

Donations like those made by Dr. Kevin Sands help AMANC SLP continue to operate with the opportunity to provide its services to children in need at no cost. Funds are raised year-round to support the acquisition of critical dental supplies and equipment as well as to sponsor educational programs around how proper dental hygiene can prevent complications for cancer patients.

Since 1982, AMANC SLP has offered a wide variety of wellness services that go above and beyond dentistry. Support for lodging, food, and transportation are offered to patients and their families to ensure they have access to quality care. Services for dental care are augmented with additional complimentary offerings of psychology and physiotherapy services for patients in need of critical supports during their cancer treatment and recovery programs.

About Dr. Kevin Sands

Dr. Kevin Sands is a Beverly Hills-based cosmetic and restorative dentist driven to create smile transformations that boost patient confidence and health. His experience includes over 20 years of

practice in overall dental care with an emphasis on patient comfort and options for sedation dentistry. Dr. Sands is a graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. He is also a member of the California State Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the American Dental Association. For more information, visit  www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com .

 Press Contact : Dr. Kevin Sands, DDS. 310.273.0111

SOURCE Dr. Kevin Sands

