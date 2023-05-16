Dr. Killigan's Launches Revolutionary Non-Toxic Insect Powder, "Dust to Dust"

REDDING, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Killigan's, a leading provider of non-toxic pest control solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Dust to Dust® Non-Toxic Insect Powder . This innovative powdered insecticide is the result of years of scientific research and development, featuring a proprietary formula of super-fine silica particles and essential oil nanotechnology.

Dust to Dust is an all-purpose insect powder that can kill, repel and prevent over 100 insect species, including ants, roaches, ticks, fleas, silverfish and more. The formula is toxin-free, people-friendly, pet-friendly and plant-friendly, providing a safe and effective solution for household insect problems.

"Dr. Killigan's is thrilled to introduce Dust to Dust to the market," said Casey Bishop, founder and president of Dr. Killigan's. "We're confident this game-changing, non-toxic insect powder will become a staple for households looking to effectively manage insect problems without the use of harmful chemicals."

Dust to Dust employs silica to break down the delicate waxy layer that covers insects' exoskeletons. This waxy coating is critical for these bugs, as it helps prevent the loss of water from their bodies through the exoskeleton. The breakdown of this layer caused by silica leads to the insects' death through dehydration. Also, the formula's nano-tech essential oils disrupt the insects' central nervous systems, leading to chemical imbalances that contribute to their demise.

Dust to Dust is highly effective against insects in cracks, crevices and elsewhere both indoors and outdoors. In addition to these areas, Dust to Dust can be applied directly onto the stems of plants to strengthen plant cells and provide a proactive defense against destructive insects, such as aphids and beetles.

As a result of scrupulous scientific research, including hundreds of side-by-side tests, Dr. Killigan's Dust to Dust Non-Toxic Insect Powder has been proven to be both safer and more effective than diatomaceous earth, boric acid and other alternatives. Dust to Dust's kill times are up to 50% faster than competing products, and the formula is exempt from the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), meaning that the product poses little to no risk to human health or the environment.

Dust to Dust is now available on DrKilligans.com.

For more information on Dust to Dust and other Dr. Killigan's products, visit https://www.drkilligans.com .

SOURCE Dr. Killigan's